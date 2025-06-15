Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: A really strong race from Carlos. He showed great race pace under difficult circumstances, managing a number of aspects of the car, and he did a brilliant job to come home and bring another valuable point to the team.

After Alex got pushed back at the start, his race was a lot more difficult. Ultimately it was a DNF, which we need to understand, but he had potential to fight back through the field again and pick up points. What it demonstrates is we need perfect weekends executed against this very tight midfield in order to score points and we haven't been executing as well as we could do. However, still an important point today for our Championship battle.

Carlos Sainz: Good to at least score one point today, but I'm pretty frustrated as I spent the race managing an issue, so I couldn't even compete properly. We did a good job to bring the car home and save a point but, as a team, we need to avoid these situations. We didn't show our maximum potential this weekend for one reason or the other and with such a tight field, it obviously affects the final outcome. We'll regroup and go back at it again in Europe in a couple of weeks.

Alex Albon: It's been a frustrating one today. We retired with the PU issue, but the race was already over for us. I struggled on the first lap, and then we tried to make a one stop work, but with the graining today it was really hard to manage the tyres. Sometimes you can drive around it but not today. Race strategy is also something we are usually strong at, but we struggled today and that's not to blame the team, but it just wasn't quite there, so we'll have a look at it and come back stronger next time.