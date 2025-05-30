Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: It was tough out there today, but we expected it.

The type of corners here are not the best for our car and right from the start of FP1, I felt how tricky it was. We tried to do some setup changes, and they seemed to go in the right direction, but we still can't find enough lap time to be further up. We'll try to take another step for tomorrow, as there is lots to understand and work on but we'll keep pushing all weekend!

Alex Albon: I've only done one session so far this weekend, so there's a bit of catching up to do. We've definitely got a better car than last year, but this track has never been the strongest for us and the track temperature is making it more difficult. We'll take a look at it overnight and see what changes we can make to prepare for Qualifying tomorrow.

Victor Martins: It was an amazing experience to drive Alex's car this weekend, and I'm super grateful to the team for the opportunity! The car has a lot of power and G-force, but I honestly felt really comfortable in the car. I had to stay focused as the team had a lot they wanted to achieve in the session, and I think it was a productive FP1 for us both. Driving alongside the same drivers I watched growing up was so special and I enjoyed every lap while I was out there!

