Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: A really close grid. Between Carlos and getting through to Q2 was a matter of milliseconds and with Alex, I know we had more potential in the car.

"We lost a little bit of time with traffic, both cars at the end of sector three, which ultimately decided our day.

However, I'm encouraged. Despite where we were, we knew this was a difficult track for us, but actually across the weekend, we found good progress on how to move forward and there's more learning to come tomorrow. This learning will enable us to be strong not just at future tracks in 2025, but also as we develop our 2026 car.

Alex Albon: The margins are so small but Q3 was there for the taking today. I had very limited low-fuel running due to missing FP1, and after having an issue in FP3, we went into this session compromised. Barcelona exposes some of the weaknesses in the DNA of this car, so all things considered, I think this is a good result at a track that's challenging for us.

Carlos Sainz: Very disappointing day. After our struggles yesterday we made some good changes overnight that put us in contention for a good result. Unfortunately, the delay in the pit lane due to an issue of the Alpine meant I was out of position for my second push in Q1 and had to overtake five or six cars during my lap. With such a tight field, having that amount of dirty air made me lose valuable tenths and that put a premature ending to my session in Q1, which is not good.

I'll do my best to fight through the field tomorrow and give my home crowd something to cheer for. Let's see what we can do!