Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Really impressive effort from the team getting Alex's car repaired and turned round, allowing Alex to put in a fantastic lap, keeping our chances of Q3 alive.

It was a tough day for Carlos. He had the pace today but was significantly blocked by Hadjar, which ultimately put an end to our Qualifying.

I think the biggest reflection we have is we were very quick yesterday and we seem to have slowed down a little bit today relative to the field. There are a couple of changes that happened around us; it's definitely warmer and the wind has changed, so we need to understand for the long term how to get the most out of the car irrespective of the conditions around us. For now, we're looking forward to the race tomorrow. I think there's still very much an opportunity to get Carlos fighting back up into points, and for Alex to move forwards.

Alex Albon: A frustrating Qualifying session. We should be top six or seven - that's the pace we've been showing all weekend - so today has been a bit of a bogey session at the wrong time, unfortunately. The wind has changed 180 degrees from yesterday to today and that changes the balance of the car. We struggled as well with the tyres and the result was us falling back a lot from yesterday. With the bodywork issue we had in Q1, the team did a fantastic job to get the car ready and did a lot of work in a short amount of time. We've got some work to do tonight and ongoing work to understand the C6 tyre, as we need to get on top of that.

Carlos Sainz: There isn't much to say. I spent pretty much all of Sector 1 behind the VCARB, to the point we nearly collided. I was 20 milliseconds away from Q2, so that pretty much ruins the weekend. It's incredibly disappointing.

