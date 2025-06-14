Canadian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: A very positive day.

We hit the ground running; we were maybe running a different programme to everyone else in FP1 but FP2 felt okay. The base car is strong, we've got a good package underneath us and Q3 is well within our targets tomorrow. However, we've still got work to do to improve the car and that's good as it shows there's a bigger envelope that we need to explore. At the same time because we are quick, we don't want to change too much, so there is a balance to strike.

Carlos Sainz: Good feeling today. Being realistic, FP1 was a bit misleading in terms of our position on the time sheets, but in FP2 we were still fighting in the top 10, so we're more or less where we expected to be. There is still more work to do ahead of tomorrow, but we seem to be in good form. We'll focus on tyre strategy and continue building up the confidence around this circuit.