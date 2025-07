British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: It was very windy and generally tricky out there today.

"Not quite the pace we wanted, but we need to figure out how to make the car more driveable and come back stronger tomorrow. It's always tricky with wind because you are facing oversteer and understeer at every corner and, being so exposed at Silverstone, it's hard to know where to pitch the car because no corner feels good; it's just trying to find the most consistent balance throughout the lap. We made some good changes ahead of FP2, and I think we're heading in the right direction for Qualifying tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz: A tough day with windy conditions. It made it tricky to be consistent throughout the session, but we managed to complete a full programme focused on improving our reliability issues. We collected some good data which will hopefully allow us to focus more on performance in FP3. It will be interesting to see how the weather impacts us with cooler temperatures and high winds, so I'm looking forward to what Qualifying brings tomorrow.