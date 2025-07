British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Firstly, congratulations to Sauber and to Nico - an extraordinary result today and well-earned in these difficult conditions

For us, we didn't expect it to stay as wet for that duration. The car was set up more for a dry race and you could see that. In Inter conditions and even when it was drying, we were poor. We were taken by Aston Martin and dropped back, but at the end of the race, Alex was flying and able to climb back, which shows the swing in our performance. We also didn't get the second Intermediate call right and that cost us many seconds. For Carlos, he did everything right, but it was out of his control when a Ferrari spun in front of him and he had to avoid it. It's a tough reflection on today - I was hoping for more points.

Now we go to Spa, where we've got an update coming that should give us a bit of an edge and help us fight back in that very tight midfield battle. Spa, like Silverstone, has tended to suit our car in the past, so let's reset and come back fighting. We have the pace to score points from here to the end of the year.

Alex Albon: I'm happy with our race today. We got the balance right between risky and safe, and bounced back from a tricky day yesterday. Towards the end of the race, we had really good pace, good rhythm, and managed to get Alonso on the last lap. I loved the conditions, where the racing line is so small and there's no room for mistakes. Looking to the next race, we collected a lot of useful data this weekend, which will help us get on top of the issues before Spa.

Carlos Sainz: I had a good race, keeping out of trouble, managing the tyres and had good pace. Unfortunately, towards the end and on slick tyres, I was about to overtake Charles, but he lost the car into turn 15, came across the track and hit my front wing and front floor. We both went off, losing a lot of positions and I had a damaged car until the end of the race. It seems to be the story of my season so far and it's very annoying that different issues continue to impact our weekends. I'm driving well and I know better days will come, but it's frustrating at this point. I'm looking forward to the two-week reset and hopefully we can have a better second half of the season. Massive thanks to every Williams fan out there this weekend! Your support has been amazing! Thank you.