Belgian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It has been a tricky day with the Sprint Race and Qualifying.

"Frustratingly, the Sprint was over before it started as we had a water leak on the car on the way to the grid. The team managed to repair it so we did some laps - almost like a Free Practice 3 for us - but not anything meaningful in the end. These things happen and the team did a great job to even turn things around to have some track time. For Qualifying, everything felt quite good. We progressed through Q1 and then in Q2 the final lap was decent. We probably just needed someone in front of us for a tow but we were the first car on track so missed out. A tenth or two would have been enough to reach Q3, and we know all the little details count. We will see what we can do tomorrow. We know some teams have opted for different set-ups but we will focus on ourselves and give it everything to come away with the best possible result."

Franco Colapinto: "Taking the day as a whole it has been a frustrating one, but with the work we've done as a team since yesterday, the car has improved a lot and felt like a good step forward. It felt more alive today, particularly in Qualifying but the margins are so tight that we unfortunately narrowly missed out on getting to Q2 by a tenth of a second. It's a pity as that's something you can find over a lap, but I think ultimately, we're still lacking a little bit of pace compared to the others and, with such a condensed field, it shows. Starting from the Pit Lane in the Sprint, it turned into more of a practice session for us, which gave us some useful insight and data for tomorrow. We now turn our attention to the Grand Prix tomorrow and will see what we can get out of it. With rain forecast hopefully we'll be a bit stronger and more competitive, and here at Spa anything can happen. So, we'll prepare for all eventualities."