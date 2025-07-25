Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "We will definitely take that result today and I am happy with our turnaround on a busy Friday.

"We struggled a little in Practice so we changed the set-up between the sessions and took some downforce off the car in order to maximise straight line speed. We had to hang on in the middle sector as a result but that is part of the challenge at Spa, finding the right balance. So, I am very pleased with the work we did as a team between the two sessions to turn things around. We squeezed into Q1 - maybe fortunate with the yellow flag for Lewis [Hamilton] at the end of the session - but that is how it goes sometimes. Then it was a really good lap in Q2 to reach Q3 and, in the end, eighth on the grid for the Sprint. We will go for it tomorrow and aim to come away with points."

Franco Colapinto: "We struggled today in general with the balance and the grip and we made a few changes to try and counter that, but with limited Practice running it meant we went into Sprint Qualifying not fully comfortable in the car. We need to go away and focus tonight on trying to understand if we can improve the situation for tomorrow and come back stronger. This is always a tough track where you need to be confident particularly in the high speed, and we knew that coming into the weekend we might need certain conditions to go our way in order to be more competitive. The weather forecast still seems uncertain across the weekend and, at a place like Spa, it's always difficult to predict. So hopefully that plays into our favour and creates some opportunities for tomorrow and on Sunday."