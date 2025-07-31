Hungarian Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Q: Sensational performance by you at Spa, Oscar. There was the overtake, the tyre management, the pressure. What aspect of that performance were you most pleased with?

Oscar Piastri: I think a bit of a combination of a few. I think the first lap overtake was crucial to winning the race, and I feel like I had a really good race start, especially considering it was a rolling start. So that's what really put me in a good place. And then I think managing the Mediums was important. The pace the whole weekend was really strong as well. Even going back before Sunday, it felt like a really strong weekend.

Q: And how do you view the title fight now? You're 81 points ahead of Max Verstappen in P3. Is it a two-horse race between you and Lando Norris now?

OP: I suppose so. Every weekend now, or the last few weekends anyway, it has been Lando and I. I expect our competition to still be strong and put up a good fight, especially at certain tracks through the rest of the year. Whether that comes from Max or Ferrari or Mercedes or someone else, we never really know. I'm not too concerned about what happens in that. I'm just trying to win each race and extend the lead. Clearly, Lando and I are in the same car, which is the best, and he's naturally going to be the close competition.

Q: This weekend, here in Hungary, scene of the first win 12 months ago, is it between the two of you?

OP: I don't know. Hungary has been historically a good track for us as a team, certainly the two years I've been with the team. I expect us to be strong again this weekend. But there have been tracks this year where we thought we would be very strong compared to our competition and they were closer than we thought. And there have been other tracks where we thought our competition would be very close, and actually the gap was bigger than we thought. So, you never know, but I expect us to still be at the front.

Q: Esteban, can we throw it back to Spa first of all as well? A great Sprint race for you and the team. The Grand Prix was more disappointing. What have you learned since Sunday about some of the strategic decisions that were made and tyre choices?

Esteban Ocon: I think it's been, first, a positive weekend because we really had a strong car that was able to be fighting for the point scoring zones. We've maximised that Friday evening and Saturday morning, definitely, with the P5 finish and the P7 for Ollie. That was a really good haul of points. Unfortunately, we didn't optimize Saturday's quali and the race was even worse on our side. We know we have a quick car, but we need to align everything. That's the most important thing and we will try and do that this weekend.

Q: How do you see it panning out this weekend? The car has been strong since the updates, particularly through faster corners. How do you think it will perform here?

EO: No reason why we shouldn't be able to perform. It's a track that I really enjoy, that I have great memories from. I'm looking forward to seeing what this car can do. Since the update, we really have been able to do a step forward in terms of where we position ourselves. Now, it's easier said than done that we can get into the right zone. Qualifying is going to be super important, so we need to maximise that. And there could be some rain again. It's two races in a row where we didn't maximize our strategy and where we should have ended up higher. Hopefully the third one will be the good one.

Q: Final one from me, it's the summer shutdown after this race, this one being race 14. Can we just pause for a second and get you to reflect on everything that's happened at your new team for this year, Haas? If you were writing a report card, what would it say?

EO: Going in the good direction, I would say. It hasn't been smooth the whole time, but we were able to get some weekends where we thought, okay, that was a really strong one. There was nothing we could have done better and there was a lot of learning. We started, clearly, as the last car in Australia, and we fought back in a magnificent way. The team was able to react to certain situations in a way that I felt it was a lost cause, and that wasn't the case. It's been great to see how much pride the team takes when we do certain results, and I'm really proud of everyone in the way we've been able to deliver and improve. We set ourselves in a good position now where it's a tight midfield, and we need to deliver every time we are out there, and that will make the difference at the end of the year.

Q: Pierre, can we talk about the last couple of races generally, the P6 at Silverstone, the P10 last weekend? You're absolutely flying. How much has the car improved in recent weeks?

Pierre Gasly: It's been two good races for us. The conditions made it... kind of shuffled the order a bit. The rain came in Silverstone, we made the right calls, and as a team we're really doing a good job with the package we have. Might not have the best performance, but whatever we have at the moment, the last few weekends we've been able to really get everything out of it and make the best out of the conditions. In Silverstone and Spa, great strategy, all the right calls. I'm pleased in the way we're operating with the team. Obviously, I'd like a bit more performance, but that's what we have and we battle with this car.

Q: Don't be modest, but the job that you have done behind the wheel at the last two races in particular, how pleased have you been with your own performance?

PG: I'm very pleased, but it's the team's been able to really provide me with the car I need to feel confident, be comfortable at the limit. It's quite good because it's a tough season. The performance is not quite there, but everyone is really motivated to put our best game and really try to nail every single weekend. Sometimes it might be good enough for 14th, 12th. We are not pleased about the end result, but we always try. With that mindset and mentality, it gave us a P6 and a P10 in Spa. We've got to keep trying and make the best out of this second part of the year.

Q: Bigger picture now. It is all change at the top of Renault, with Francois Provost being announced yesterday as the new CEO. Can we get your thoughts on that change and what you'd like to hear and see from Francois?

PG: It's really clear. He's been a very long time working in Renault. He knows the DNA of the group, of the team. He's been part of it for all these years when Renault has been part of Formula 1. He's fully committed to the sport, to the Formula 1 team. Obviously wants to see performance, and he's backing everybody in the team. Looking forward to the future with the team. We know where we're heading. We know '25 is a compromise we decided to take at the start of the year to focus on '26. Hopefully, it's going to pay dividends next year.

Questions From The Floor

Q: (David Croft - Sky Sports F1) Pierre, you're tenth and last in the championship at the moment, and the Enstone team haven't finished that lowdown since you were Toleman in 1985. Steve Nielsen starts in just over a month's time as the new MD/team principal. What does he need to do to make sure that you don't finish last in the championship this year?

PG: The reality of it is the car has been the same since Barcelona and will remain the same until the end of the year. On one side, you've got to be objective and realistic on what's achievable. Steve will arrive in September, and I think his impact and his work will be mainly seen on 2026 and beyond. Honestly, Steve's got to focus on next year. We know all the work that we are putting for 2026. We are pleased with what we are doing and the evolution. I'm confident. I believe in the team and the fact that they'll be able to give me a competitive car next year. The reality of it is this season, this is what we have, and it's going to be extremely difficult to change the position that we are in. It doesn't mean we are doing a bad job at the track or back at the factory. We just haven't been able to produce a car, in a season where the midfield is extremely tight, with the decisions we've made for '26. We haven't been able to provide enough performance to fight for better than that, which is fine because at the end of the day, whether you finish ninth or eighth or tenth in the championship, you're still fighting for nothing pretty much. But if it gives you a car that can fight for race wins, podiums, top five next season, I'll take that every day of the week.

Q: (Marianna Becker - Banderaintes TV) Oscar, I remember your first win was a Sprint race and you were saying it's not actually an actual win. But now a sprint race can decide a title, since it's really tight between you and Lando. How's your approach now for the Sprint races?

OP: I still don't think they count as a real win, but yes, they are important. In the position that we're in as a team, there's often a lot more to lose in a sprint than there is to gain, because each position is one point. You don't really get rewarded for doing an amazing job in a Sprint event, but you get a pretty big penalty if it goes wrong. That's just what you have to deal with. Obviously, any points you can get, whether it's one point, two points, they will help. You just try and approach it like normal and try and do the best you can.

Q: (Rui Chagas - DAZN Portugal) In the last race at Spa, I asked you if after quali you still felt that you were the fastest and the best driver out there. Do you feel confident enough that you will win this title?

OP: I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can do it. Not every weekend has been perfect, but there's not many weekends in my whole life that have been perfect. Just trying to put together a solid, consistent year is ultimately going to be important. The pace in the last few weekends, especially Spa, I've been very confident in and very proud of. I'm more than capable of continuing that for the rest of the year. I'm confident that I can do it, but it's not going to be easy.