Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to heading to Budapest this weekend. It's always a fun city to come to, and the fans have always been really good to us, so I'm excited to see everyone in the grandstands.

"We've had a great season so far, and it would be nice to go into the summer break with another strong result. My engineers and I have debriefed last weekend and we've done our preparation for Hungary. I'm ready for another good weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "I've been very happy with my pace over the past few races and I feel in a good place heading over to the Hungaroring. Spa was a productive few days and I want to carry on like that.

"I have good memories from Hungary twelve months ago but that's in the past and I'm determined to create more of those moments this year. Off the back of last week's win, I can't wait to go racing again."

Andrea Stella: "After our 1-2 in Belgium, we immediately shift our focus to the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungaroring can be a challenging track, but as always, we look for opportunities and focus on where we can make improvements.

"This is the final push for the team before a well-deserved summer break. The entire team have worked incredibly hard to give us a fast MCL39 with a series of incremental upgrades over the last three events, and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts. A thank you also to our fans, technical and commercial partners for their support so far this season. We will be targeting another competitive weekend to take us into the summer break."

Hungaroring

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.381 km/2.722 miles

Total race distance: 306.630 km/190.531 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5