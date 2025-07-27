Belgian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It's a great feeling to win one of my favourite races.

"I knew Lap One was probably my best chance of winning, so I committed and managed to make it work, which I am proud of. We then managed the rest of the race really well. I struggled a bit towards the end of the Medium, but I felt we had it under control. Thank you to the team for giving us a great car this weekend. I'm excited for Hungary."

Lando Norris: "A good result for the team and another one-two, our first here this century so it's nice to bring that back to the team. There are plenty of positives I can take from my race, and I'll review everything with my engineers before we head to Hungary. Overall, a well-deserved result for everyone involved and a solid performance for the whole team all weekend."

Andrea Stella: "A brilliant 1-2 finish to complete a very strong weekend for the team with consistent performances in every session. This confirms that our car is able to perform at a circuit with the characteristics of Spa and also achieves our first 1-2 at the track since 1999.

"Oscar and Lando both drove impressive races in very difficult, changing conditions. Once the track had dried up, Oscar went with the Medium tyre while Lando wanted to deviate, going onto Hard tyres which is fair racing. At the time Lando seemed to be in a strong position, but Oscar managed to get the Medium to survive until the end and secured a deserved victory.

"Thank you to everyone who made today's result possible, to the entire team both at track and the factory for their incredible work to deliver upgrades that worked very well on the MCL39. We now turn our attention to Hungary as we look to finish the final double-header before the summer break with another strong result, challenging for victory."

