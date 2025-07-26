Belgian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a decent lap and I'm very happy.

"I was confident after yesterday and confident coming into today and it's nice to see that I could get back to the top. The car has been flying all weekend and I feel good. Oscar's been doing a good job all weekend too, we're pushing each other a lot. It's a good but tough battle that we have at the minute.

"The weather looks interesting for tomorrow. I don't mind if we have sun, rain or a bit of both. It's normal here at Spa and I'm looking forward to a fun race whatever we get."

Oscar Piastri: "Starting P2 tomorrow. I'm a little bit disappointed as I didn't put the lap together in the final run of Q3, losing time at Turn 14, but it's incredibly fine margins out there, and it felt like the car was in a really good place again. The weather tomorrow means it's tricky to predict what will happen, but starting on the front row is always a good thing. We'll work through it all overnight and be ready to go racing tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "The team and drivers did a great job today to come away with a double podium in this morning's Sprint and a 1-2 result in Qualifying for tomorrow's Grand Prix, with both Lando and Oscar delivering superb pace.

"This morning's Sprint race didn't deliver quite the result we wanted with Oscar taking second and Lando third, but it has put us in good condition to make some improvements ahead of tomorrow's race.

"The weather will certainly play its part on race day, as is so often the case here in Spa, and both Red Bull and Ferrari have made improvements today which will put us under pressure from the start. The whole team will make sure we are in the best position possible to finish the weekend with a victory and more valuable points in both championships."