British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "We're starting on the front row tomorrow.

"My first Q3 lap was mega, and I was thinking about how I might go faster, but wasn't able to put it all together for the second run. It's been tight all weekend, so it's going to be close tomorrow, but we've got the pace to fight for the win. We've tried a lot of things this weekend to find a little more, and the team's done a very good job to get us to where we are. It's going to be an exciting race tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "It was a great Qualifying session. It's very fast around Silverstone, very enjoyable, and I'm not going to be unhappy with a third. We didn't quite have enough pace today, but still a good day. It's tiny things here that put you ahead or behind. We saw yesterday how close it was going to be, with hundredths here and there. I think it's going to be fun tomorrow: not just us and Max - Ferrari are in it, George as well. We've got a very interesting British Grand Prix ahead - and I'm looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella: "That was an extremely tight Qualifying session, with two very close and competitive performances by Oscar and Lando, although not quite enough to take Pole.

"Ferrari have been strong all weekend, and Max and George pulled off an exceptional performance, especially in their last run. This has created a very compact top six, which creates some uncertainty for tomorrow. The team executed the sessions very well, putting together a good performance in tricky conditions with the ever-changing wind, and the engineers worked well to constantly tune the set up to find the optimum solution for Qualifying. Undoubtedly though, it remains very close.

"We'll be working hard overnight to put ourselves in the best condition possible for a strong result, but it should be an exciting race for the fans at Silverstone tomorrow."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Silverstone here.