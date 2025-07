British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tricky conditions today.

"It wasn't quite as easy as we would have liked, but we look strong. It's only Friday, so there's nothing to be too proud of just yet, and we've definitely got work to do overnight if we want to stay in this position. The competition looks very strong, and they'll get stronger as the weekend goes on. We'll get our heads down tonight and turn our focus to Qualifying tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been a decent Friday. We've got a little bit to tidy up, but overall, the pace is good, so it's been a pretty positive first day. Our competitors look close this weekend, so let's wait and see. It's been nice to be back out on track in front of such a great crowd."

Andrea Stella: "It's been a positive first day here at our home race at Silverstone. We were able to gather valuable data across our test items and set a reasonable baseline in terms of performance, despite the tricky conditions, especially with the gusting wind. The competition looks tight, particularly Ferrari, which we thought might be the case coming into the weekend. We'll be working hard overnight to optimise the car and ensure we qualify well tomorrow and give ourselves the best chance possible chance for Sunday's Grand Prix."