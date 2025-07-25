Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really pleased with that.

"The pace in the car has been strong all day, and I felt confident going into Sprint Qualifying. I had a little bit of a scare in SQ2, but we put it all together when we needed to, with a lap I was really happy with. We'll see what we can do in the Sprint tomorrow before we reset for Grand Prix Qualifying."

Lando Norris: "We've got a good starting position for the Sprint tomorrow, however, I would of course like to be a bit further up. We've got some things to work on overnight, but it's only Friday. We'll do what we can to get the most out of the Sprint tomorrow, as well as Quali tomorrow evening."

Andrea Stella: "It's been a positive start to our Sprint weekend here in Spa. Oscar secured a deserved Pole position, taking a step from the Medium to Soft tyre in SQ3 with a strong lap that capitalised everything available in the car this afternoon.

"Lando extracted a bit less from the Soft tyres in SQ3. However, it's good to have him also starting in the top three, where he will be able to fight for a win in the Sprint and valuable championship points.

"We will now turn our focus to tomorrow's competitive sessions. We are only at the end of Friday, the competition is close, and the weather is also likely to play a role. We have a very interesting weekend ahead."