McLaren to review Piastri penalty

Although there is nothing that can be done officially, McLaren is to review the circumstances surrounding Oscar Piastri's "harsh" Silverstone penalty.

The Australian was handed a 10s penalty for "for erratic braking before the safety car lights were extinguished" at the end of the second Safety Car period.

According to their findings, "Article 55.15 of the FIA Sporting Regulations required Car 81 (Piastri) to proceed at a pace which involved no erratic braking nor any other manoeuvre which is likely to endanger other drivers from the point at which the lights on the safety car are turned off.

The stewards deemed that "what Car 81 did was clearly a breach of that article. In accordance with the penalty guidelines", and consequently they "imposed a 10-second time penalty to Car 81".

Having served the penalty Piastri, who had led the race from the time he passed Max Verstappen on Lap 8, during two Safety Car periods, called on his team to invoke team orders and allow him to take the lead which had been inherited by his McLaren teammate. The team refused.

In the post-race trackside interviews, a visibly unhappy Piastri refused to talk about the penalty.

"I'm not going to say much," he told Jenson Button, "I'll get myself in trouble.

"Well done to Nico, I think that's the highlight of the day, so I'll leave it there," he added, before saying: "Apparently, you can't brake behind the safety car any more. I mean, I did it for five laps before that."

Speaking at the official FIA post-race interview, he said: "It obviously hurts at the moment. It's a different hurt, though, because I know I deserved a lot more than what I got today.

"I felt like I drove a really strong race. Ultimately, when you don't get the result you think you deserve, it hurts, especially when it's not in your control. A lot."

Asked if he would ask the stewards for clarification, he said: "I don't know. I don't think it's worth doing at the moment. I'm not sure it's going to be very constructive, in all honesty. I don't know. But I don't really care at the moment."

Though revelling in his team's 1-2, and McLaren's first win at Silverstone since 2008, team boos Andrea Stella was equally unhappy, believing, like his driver, that the penalty was unfair.

"I have to say that the penalty still looks very harsh," he said. "There's a few factors that we would like the stewards to take into account. First of all, the Safety Car was pulled in very late, not leaving much time for the leader to actually restart in conditions in which you lose higher temperature, you lose brake temperature and the same goes for everyone."

At the time of the incident, which momentarily saw Verstappen pass Piastri, the Dutchman immediately reported the fact to his team, and Stella believes this may have contributed to the penalty.

"We'll have to see also if other competitors kind of made the situation look worse than what it is," said the Italian, "because we know that as part of the race with some competitors, definitely there's also the ability to make others look like they are causing severe infringement when they are not.

"So, a few things to review, but in itself now the penalty has been decided, has been served and we move on. We will see if there's anything to learn on our side and I'm sure Oscar will use this motivation for being even more determined for the races to come and trying to win as many races as possible."

Despite the obvious disappointment, Stella admits that stewards don't have it easy when it comes to such decisions.

"Today we have a situation which we judge as a team as being a harsh penalty for one of our drivers, but that doesn't change our opinion that the FIA and the stewards, they do a difficult job.

"They all try their best. I think they do their best also to try and be consistent. There's many different scenarios. All the scenarios they change for some subtleties. It's no different, I think, operating as a steward or the FIA from operating as a team. It's always difficult to make the right calls. So what's important is that we keep the dialogue going.

"I think we will have a good conversation with the FIA and with the stewards and we will see how this situation could have been interpreted differently. What we said during the race was that we thought it was appropriate to discuss after the race because I think we should have checked in detail the opinion of the drivers involved and we should have checked why the Safety Car was holding so late and then put together all the elements such that the decision could be as fair as possible."

