British Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was hard to imagine what this would be like - but it's everything I dreamed of, everything I've ever wanted to achieve.

"Aside from winning a Championship, I think this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings, in terms of achievement. It was an incredible race, but the support of the fans made the difference today. The last few laps, I was looking into the crowd, trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment. Shout out to my grandstand in the corner. They were amazing. They cheered me on every lap, and it was really a beautiful thing.

"As for the race itself, it was about as stressful as they can get. It's a long 52 laps, you never knew what was going to happen, especially when it was raining earlier. But the team made good decisions, we pitted at the right times and got an amazing result. Thank you to the team for their incredible work - these are memories I'll have forever."

Oscar Piastri: "Today didn't end how I wanted it to for me but well done to the team on a really successful day. A 1-2 at our home Grand Prix is brilliant and it's a great chunk of points for us. Whilst it was a frustrating one for me with the penalty, we had a rocket ship of a car, so thank you to the team for all their work which meant we could pull such a gap over the rest of the field. I'll use the frustration of today to fuel us further at the next weekend, but for now, we can reflect on a great weekend for McLaren."

Andrea Stella: "We leave our home race with a 1-2 and a win at home for Lando, which is a fantastic result and a great reward for the hard-working men and women of McLaren, many of whom were in the stands to witness this achievement. With that said, the race was not a simple one, with changeable conditions and a penalty for Oscar which was difficult to take. We will look at that over the coming days and work to understand what could have been done differently. Oscar drove a fantastic race and made a great move for the lead of the race, and the team did well to calmly execute in difficult conditions.

"On Lando's side, he executed an excellent race. His pace was quick throughout the race, and we're pleased to have been able to win this special British Grand Prix with him. Our focus now turns to the final two races before the summer break, where we will look to score more wins and podiums.

"Thank you to all of the fans in the grandstands and events we've attended this week. Your support drives us forward and motivates us to keep pushing in this fascinating and exciting season of Formula 1."