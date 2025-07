Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season continues with Round 14, the Hungarian Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring.

Formula 1 first ventured to Hungary in 1986, with a permanent facility constructed in a natural valley close to the village of Mogyorod, a short drive from the country's vibrant capital, Budapest - a lively city known for its architecture, ruin bars, and thermal baths. Hungary's grand prix regularly takes place in the height of the European summer, as the final round prior to the summer recess and mandatory factory shutdown. This campaign the event is celebrating an unbroken 40-year stretch on the Formula 1's calendar, while the pits and paddock complex have been refurbished since last season's grand prix, without any alterations to the layout of the circuit.

The tight and twisty 4.3km Hungaroring circuit places an emphasis on mechanical grip and high downforce levels, with several medium- and high-speed turns, and few straights. That makes overtaking a challenge, though, the downhill run to Turn 1 and long-radius Turn 2 hairpin provide opportunities for drivers to battle. Drivers also have to be conscious of tire degradation at the Hungaroring, with track temperatures regularly among the highest all season, while hot weather can also lead to sudden thunderstorms and downpours.

Esteban Ocon has participated in seven grands prix in Hungary and memorably claimed his maiden Formula 1 victory during an eventful race in 2021. Oliver Bearman scored podiums in FIA Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2, and last year participated in Free Practice 1 at the Hungaroring.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Budapest is an extra-high downforce circuit and it's very difficult to overtake, similar to Monaco. We were competitive there and scored points with Esteban, and since then we've made improvements to the car. That's mainly in high-speed but everything helps, so I think we have a very good base now with the upgrade from Silverstone. If we operate and execute everything, put the right balance on the car, and then if the driver performs, I have no doubt that we're going to be competitive."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm really excited to return to Budapest. I participated in FP1 there last year and it's a very cool track, very reminiscent of a street circuit with the number of corners in such a short layout. It's always a highlight for us as drivers. It's definitely going to be a hot one, I'm looking forward to that after Spa, and hopefully we can close out the first half of the season on a high."

Esteban Ocon: "Of course, it's always extremely special for me to go back to Budapest every year. It's where I won my maiden Formula 1 grand prix and heading back to that city, that track, always brings back so many great memories. For us as a team, it will be important to keep the momentum from Spa where we showed good pace, especially in Sprint Quali and Sprint.

"The Hungaroring has always been one of my favorite circuits on the calendar. Overtaking can be tricky, so it puts more emphasis on maximizing our qualifying performance. We'll prepare as best as possible to achieve a good result on Saturday and Sunday and head into the summer break on a high."