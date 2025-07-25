Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman qualified fifth and seventh respectively for the third Sprint race of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ocon and Bearman comfortably navigated their VF-25s through SQ1 and into SQ2 to kick start Sprint Qualifying at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Running the mandated Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tire in the opening knockout sector, Ocon set a fastest lap of 1:42.822 for P11 with Bearman behind in P14 on a 1:43.024.

Opting for one timed lap in SQ2 - again the medium tire compound mandatory - both drivers reached SQ3 courtesy of a 1:41.801 from Ocon, placing the Frenchman fourth on the timesheet, and a 1:42.019 from Bearman for P7.

With the Red soft compound the sole tire option in SQ3, Ocon and Bearman took to the track for one timed run prior to the checkered. A quickest time of 1:41.565 for Esteban Ocon secured him P5, with Ollie Bearman securing P7 with a fastest lap of 1:14.857 - the British rookie's best qualifying of the season so far.

Ahead of Sprint qualifying, Friday's sole practice session delivered P16 and P20 performances from Ocon and Bearman - both drivers working a run program consisting of medium and soft tire stints as the track rubbered in. Ocon delivered a 1:43.570 on the softs with Bearman banking a 1:45.077 on the medium compound.

Ollie Bearman: "We had the choice of using the medium and soft compound, or the hard and soft in practice, so we decided upon the medium as that extra step in compound, it seemed at least for me, would make qualifying preparation quite difficult. I had a very good feeling from practice, I didn't string a lap together on the softs then, but I knew there was pace in the car. I'm so happy for everyone because it's such a great team effort to get both cars into SQ3 and Esteban did a great job as well, so it's a very nice feeling. We brought a new upgrade in Silverstone and we reached Q3 there, and now here it seems like we have good pace again, so let's keep that up."

Esteban Ocon: "It was awesome out there, I'm really happy. Well done to the whole team, we had two weeks to try and find out what went wrong in Silverstone as the car was difficult to drive, even though the update was in the right direction. Today, we transformed the car and it felt very good. It also feels amazing to have both cars in SQ3 - the first of the year - and we know it's Sprint Quali so we need to take care and do it again tomorrow."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "After Sunday in Silverstone we needed a reaction, and we knew the car was good, so today is a very good day. We needed to focus in the right way, work together - which is exactly what we did - and I thought preparation was good. We executed FP1 very well, we got exactly what we needed to set the car right for Sprint Quali. It's been a huge team effort, and a clean Friday. A Sprint weekend is always difficult, especially in Spa, so I'm really proud of how we managed today, and now it's about converting P5 and P7 into points."