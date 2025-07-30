Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Aston Martin Sporting Director Andy Stevenson discusses the team's approach heading into the final Grand Prix before the summer shutdown and reveals why Budapest is a destination he always looks forward to returning to.

The pause button is pressed on the 2025 Formula One season at the conclusion of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, as round 14 of the championship at the Hungaroring marks the final race before the summer shutdown.

For Andy, now in his 35th year in the sport, the passion for going racing around the world burns brighter than ever. Excited to go back to Budapest, Andy gives his view on the state of play as the sport heads towards its August interval.

As we reach the final Grand Prix before summer shutdown, what's the team's approach?

Andy Stevenson: "This time of the year is always really exciting. We're working toward the summer break and everybody's pushing hard. It's like football, everyone's trying to get a goal just before halftime to go in ahead. The halftime whistle is about to blow so we want to end this part of the season on a positive note and build momentum going into the second half.

"The midfield battle is incredibly tight, but we're right in the mix. We need to keep pushing, stay sharp, and make the most of every opportunity to score valuable points."

What benefits does the summer shutdown provide during a season comprising 24 Grands Prix?

AS: "It's incredibly important to have an opportunity to rest because the seasons are very long. They're very enjoyable, but they sap a lot of energy, so to have the time to recharge is great. The fact that the whole sport closes down is brilliant because nothing comes into your inbox.

"It's vital for everyone to have a break because we all sacrifice a lot. People working at the AMR Technology Campus and people travelling in the race team put in long hours and a lot of effort, and their families give them a huge amount of support. This break allows us to give some time back to our families and friends.

"Two weeks is probably too long for me, though. I'm itching to get going again in no time!"

Formula One is always looking forwards and, with the regulation changes for 2026, planning for next season is in full swing. How much preparation have you been doing?

AS: "Lately, a significant portion of my time has been focused on 2026, with less attention on 2025. This year is up and running, and we've got development to do of course, but there's a huge amount of forward planning for 2026 happening now.

"There's a lot of juggling happening and it's sometimes a challenge to remember what year you're in - when I'm writing emails referring to '25 I'm accidentally putting '26 because it's on my mind so much!

"We've got a lot sorted already, things like hotels and flights, whilst work on next season's car continues as we partner with Honda as our power unit supplier and develop our own gearbox."

Up next, we're in Hungary. How much do you enjoy visiting Budapest and the Hungaroring?

AS: "The introduction of the Hungaroring to the calendar in 1986 took Formula One behind the Iron Curtain. It was seen as very forward thinking to take a global sport there and give people the opportunity to come along and enjoy it, and it's become a staple of the calendar since.

"I've been going to Budapest since 1991, and we're made to feel so welcome every year. It's a fantastic city; there's great food, nightlife, architecture, and it's quite unique in the sense that there's such an established racetrack just 20 minutes from its centre, which means there's always a big crowd.

"The Hungaroring is always popular with the drivers, even though it can be difficult to overtake here. They get very little rest through the entire lap, apart from on the main straight, but they enjoy that challenge. Lance and Fernando liken it to a kart track because it's just corner after corner, a little break on the main straight, and then you go again.

"There's been a lot of redevelopment work on the start/finish straight for this year, but a lot of the circuit is unchanged from its first Grand Prix, so it really has kept its character.

"And the weather can throw up significant challenges, because some quite dramatic storms can build up in the afternoon at this time of year.

"Away from the track, one of my favourite things to do in Budapest is to get up early and run around Margaret Island in the middle of the River Danube. It's magnificent."