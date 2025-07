Former Sauber COO joins Williams

Williams has announced the appointment of Axel Kruse as its Chief Operations Director.

Kruse brings almost two decades of leadership experience working in Formula 1, having spent the past 15 years as Chief Operating Officer at Sauber. Prior to that he was an engineer at BMW, where he worked closely with Williams as the team twice finished second in the Constructors' Championship with BMW power.

The German will replace current Chief Operating Officer Fred Brousseau, who is returning to his native Canada later this year. Brousseau joined Williams in April 2023 following a 26-year career with aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney, and has been instrumental in transforming and modernising the team's production processes.

Kruse will join the team on September 1 and will work closely with Brousseau until his departure.

Alongside this, current Design Director Matt Harman is being promoted to Technical Director - Engineering. Harman joined Williams last year from Alpine, the latest move in a 25-year F1 career that has seen him work on seven different championship-winning cars and powertrains.

"I am excited to welcome Axel to Williams as we continue to invest in the people, technology and infrastructure needed to achieve our goal of returning to the front of the grid," said James Vowles. "Axel is the latest top talent to join us from within the F1 paddock and will continue the important work started by Fred to make our operations truly Championship-level. I would like to thank Fred for everything he has done, and we all wish him well as he returns home to Canada."

"I am thrilled to be joining Williams and can't wait to get started," added Kruse. "Williams is an iconic Formula 1 team with huge ambition and momentum, and I look forward to working with everyone at Grove to deliver success on track. As a young engineer I saw first-hand the professionalism and passion at the team as we finished second in the Constructors' Championship - there is unfinished business, and the target must be to finish first."

"Having actively embarked on our transformation journey over the past two years, we're now starting to see clear signs of progress," siad Brousseau, "both from a business results and track performance perspective.

"With this sustainable positive momentum now in place throughout the organisation, the time feels right for me to return home and begin the next chapter of my journey. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and, above all, grateful for the passion and dedication of the people — they are the true heart of Williams.

"Being welcomed into this team and the world of Formula 1 has been a genuine privilege. I'll continue cheering proudly from afar as Williams pushes forward on its path back to the front of the grid."