Belgian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: What a fantastic day all-round.

This morning, with Carlos finishing P6 in the Sprint Race, demonstrating good performance across the two days, and this afternoon with Alex securing P5, our best Qualifying result since Vegas last year.

We made some improvements to the car since yesterday, working mostly well. I think with Carlos, there's an interesting quirk with Sprint Qualifying sessions in that you must use a set of Soft tyres in SQ3. This meant that in Q2 today, we had to use one used and one new set of tyres. Then, as the track warmed up, he struggled to find the same lap time as we had previously.

I'm optimistic for tomorrow and look forward to it. I think the weather conditions could play a part but we're in a strong position with two strong drivers.

Alex Albon: I'm really happy. We fixed the issue we had on Friday, which made the biggest difference. The lap felt tricky, and it was difficult to see where I could find the lap time, so I wasn't expecting to make such a big step forward in Q3. The working window for the tyres is very narrow and we did a good job to find that sweet spot to pull it all together. Our race pace feels strong, so I'm hoping for a relatively straightforward race tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz: Disappointed with this result. I had a strong lap in Q1 but didn't manage to go any faster in Q2, as I didn't manage to find grip. We've tried different directions with car balance and experimented a bit with set-up throughout the weekend, but obviously today didn't go our way and we need to analyse it. Hopefully tomorrow there will be opportunities as it could be wet, so let's keep focused as the weekend is not over yet.

