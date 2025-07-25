Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: I'm happy with P6 today.

It was a big turnaround from the team and myself after missing half of FP1, so it was good to get some decent laps in during SQ. We also have some updates on the car which I still need to properly understand in order to fine tune the set-up but, overall, when everything goes to plan, we can better show our pace. Hopefully tomorrow we can keep building through the weekend!

Alex Albon: We had an issue which we thought we'd fixed after FP1, but we were losing a lot of lap time on the straights in Sprint Qualifying, so we will need to try something different to resolve it. We generally have a good car which seems quick around this circuit, so I'm still optimistic about the weekend.