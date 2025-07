Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It is always nice to come back to such an iconic track.

"The weather stayed dry, and SQ1 turned out to be our strongest session. We were right on the limit, and I gave it everything I had. Unfortunately, we couldn't carry that pace into SQ2.

"We were able to test the new front wing, which gave us more downforce. We will continue to keep learning from this new configuration in tomorrow's Sprint race and across the rest of the weekend."

Lance Stroll: "It's great being back in Belgium, I always enjoy it here. Spa is just one of those tracks that is really special to come back to every year - it's got those high-speed, fast corners where you really feel the car come alive so I'm looking forward to the weekend.

"We managed to get a clean lap in SQ1, SQ2 was a bit more challenging - I had a couple of snaps and also picked up some damage to the floor, so starting the Sprint Race tomorrow from P15. We'll see what we can do."