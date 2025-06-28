Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I am quite happy with P11 today.

"We were very close to making Q3 and it gives us a good opportunity to score points tomorrow. It has been a tricky few sessions here so far and I haven't been completely comfortable behind the wheel. Tomorrow will be a tough race for everyone, especially with the hot conditions, so we will need to be clever and flexible with our strategy. If we get everything right, there is definitely a chance to move forward and fight for some points."

Lance Stroll: "I was obviously hoping for more after we showed some early signs of decent pace in the practice sessions, but the conditions changed ahead of Qualifying and we weren't as competitive. I think the hotter temperatures impacted us and the car was not coming alive as much in these conditions. I was struggling with grip and car balance, and I suspect it was due to the heat, but we will need to look at it in more detail. It's going to be challenging tomorrow, but we will see what we can do."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "On this short lap we saw the entire field covered by less than a second. Both Fernando and Lance said the car was not easy to drive, with low grip, and the higher track temperatures appeared to impact our competitiveness.

"Fernando progressed to Q2 and was just a fraction away from making the top ten. We saw similar small margins for Lance who missed out on Q2 by five hundredths. Let's see what we can do tomorrow to try and compete for points. It's a track that usually delivers interesting racing, with good overtaking opportunities, and there are several strategy options to consider."