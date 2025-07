British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I'm happy with today and to be in Q3 again.

"It wasn't a straightforward FP3 session for us and because of this we went into Qualifying a little more unknown with the car setup. We tested the new upgrades this weekend too and it seems a small step in the right direction. So, all in all, I think we can be pleased to be starting P7 tomorrow after a well-executed Qualifying session. Let's see what we can do tomorrow. We will keep an eye on the weather and I would quite like there to be some rain as it can mix things up. There are some fast cars around us and it will be a long race, but let's see if we can score some more points."

Lance Stroll: "Overall a tricky day and Qualifying session for us here in Silverstone. I was really happy with the car setup yesterday, but today I struggled with balance and pace, similar to last weekend where we looked competitive on Friday, but then struggled during Qualifying on lower fuel loads. We will need to look into this to understand it better because I'm not sure why. It's going to be a really tough day tomorrow starting from the back, but we'll see what we can do."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "A strong session for Fernando with clean and tidy laps taking him through to Q3. We expect him to start from P7 [after grid penalties for Bearman and Antonelli] which gives us a good opportunity to score some points. Lance was not as comfortable with the car today and was missing the balance we had in the free practice. We will go through the data to try and see why that happened and improve things going forward. It looks like we can expect similar tricky weather conditions tomorrow - with gusts and a risk of showers. We will be pushing hard, determined to put on a good show on home ground in front of the British fans."