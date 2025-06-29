Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "After starting P11, I'm really happy to finish P7 today in Austria.

"Our one-stop strategy worked really well. I was unsure about it this morning because of the heat, but it paid off and the team made the right decision. I was able to use DRS throughout the race and I was a bit lucky in the final laps - one more lap would have been too much. It's great to end a tough weekend on a high, and the team's hunger is clear to see. Let's carry this momentum into Silverstone next week."

Lance Stroll: "We knew coming here it was always going to be a difficult weekend. We showed some early signs of decent pace in Free Practice but couldn't keep the positive momentum with the hotter temperatures over the rest of the weekend. It was always going to be challenging starting the race so far back today, but I also struggled with tyre degradation early on and we had to adapt our strategy because of that. We will have to look into it and use the coming days to prepare for Silverstone where we go again next week."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "A well-planned and executed one-stop strategy helped us secure seventh place this afternoon. Fernando managed the tyre plan perfectly and made the most of a good track position just behind Lawson. It was not an easy strategy to convert, but credit to Fernando and the team for making it work. Lance pushed hard and was involved in a few battles throughout the field, but he suffered with high tyre degradation and points were out of reach for him today. Our attention now turns to the British Grand Prix in just a few days' time. We will look to score more points in our home race."