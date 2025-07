British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "Very mixed weekend for us at Silverstone.

We showed some decent pace during Practice on Friday, which unfortunately we couldn't build on during Qualifying and started from the back today. The team made some good strategy calls during the race and overall a good result. I really struggled with tyre degradation and unfortunately we weren't in a position where we could fight for more. [Nico] Hülkenberg had a lot more grip during that last stint and with the level of degradation we got the best possible result today."

Fernando Alonso: "I feel like it was a missed opportunity today despite scoring some points. It was difficult to read with the rain falling again and we lost some positions in the first pit-stop. For the second pit-stop we pitted too soon and I lost a lot of time on a slightly damp track with slick tyres. We had some good pace but in the end we weren't able to capitalise on an eventful race. I am very happy for Nico [Hülkenberg] to score his first podium and I hope he enjoys the celebrations."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "It was an intense and challenging afternoon in Silverstone with Lance and Fernando battling hard to score eight points between them [Lance P7 and Fernando P9]. We were fighting at the front, but our pace dropped off as the DRS was enabled and the track continued to dry. We probably switched Fernando to the dry tyres a bit too early, but he managed to recover to the points. Lance drove very well today: he didn't put a wheel out of place. Given the pace of the car, P7 is a great result. In these rainy races, you often reflect and see opportunities where you could have done things differently - and most teams probably feel the same - but we can be pleased to get both cars in the points at our home race."