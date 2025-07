Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team heads to Budapest for the last race before Formula One's summer shutdown, the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will compete at the Hungaroring in Round 14 of the FIA Formula One World Championship before taking part in a post-race test ahead of a well-deserved summer break.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was the site of the team's exceptional victory - the first of the Alpine name in Formula One - with Esteban Ocon in 2021 in a wet-dry thriller. The tight and twisty nature of the 4.381km circuit just outside of Budapest is a favourite amongst the drivers as Pierre and Franco target a positive weekend to round off a busy season so far before the mandated summer shutdown.

Esteban's victory in 2021 was an important milestone in the Alpine Formula One story. First-corner crashes for the frontrunners in wet conditions allowed him to make up places early on before a red flag halted the race. When coming round to restart the race, Car #31, engineered by Josh Peckett made the brave decision to pit for dry tyres from second and led the majority of the field in for a gamble which ultimately paid off. The race was then perfectly controlled, seeing off constant pressure from four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel. The win was the 50th for Team Enstone, the third in Hungary, and the first for the team in the Turbo-Hybrid era.

Pierre and Franco have both enjoyed success at the 'go-kart-esque' Hungaroring with impressive results throughout their junior careers. Pierre stood on the podium for four years in a row at the circuit with important victories in Formula Renault in 2013 and GP2 [now FIA F2] in 2016 - in both cases, he went on to win the title - as well as second and third place finishes in Formula Renault 3.5 in 2014 and another silver-placing in GP2 in 2015. Franco took silverware in two of his visits to Budapest in FIA F3 in 2022 [P3], his first race at the circuit, and again in 2023 [P2].

Following on from the race weekend, both Pierre and Franco, along with Reserve Driver Paul Aron, will be testing at the circuit in the 2026 Pirelli Tyre Development Test as preparations continue for the new regulations.

Pierre Gasly: "I'm pleased to leave Spa with a points finish after we were able to take advantage of changeable conditions once again. The race was intense, particularly the opening laps, and we made good decisions as a team that allowed us to benefit well. That is now two races in a row in the top-10 so we head to Hungary with some confidence, and it would be great to continue that before we enter the summer break. The Hungaroring is a very different track to Spa, but similarly relentless. I find it one of the most enjoyable circuits on the calendar and it feels like a go-kart track with quick corners all following one another as well as short straights. This makes it a very busy lap so getting into a good rhythm is incredibly important from the outset. We will continue to aim for Q3 this weekend and a further points finish ahead of the summer. The team is working exceptionally hard and I know the break will be a welcome rest for everyone. One more to go before then and we will all be pushing for the best possible outcome."

Franco Colapinto: "We had a tricky weekend in Spa-Francorchamps even if it felt like we made some steps forward. It feels like we are just on the wrong end of some very small details, which I am confident will come right soon. Sprint weekends are always a challenge as it is important to be on it straight away. The car lacked grip in Free Practice 1 so we tried to maximise everything in Sprint Qualifying. From then we just tried to keep learning as much as possible and by Qualifying we were very close to reaching Q2. Sunday's race was interesting with the conditions. We were not well placed to score points but I was pleased for Pierre and the team to finish in tenth and at least collect one point. We will keep our heads down and work hard to bring everything together for this weekend in Hungary. I have celebrated a few podiums at the Hungaroring in my junior career and it is a track and city which I enjoy so I'm looking forward to getting out on track. As the final race ahead of the summer break we will be hoping to bring in some positive results for the team before everyone takes some well-deserved time off for a few weeks."