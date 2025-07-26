Belgian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "This weekend hasn't gone our way so far.

"We made some set-up changes for the rain, but we just lacked pace today. We need to go back and understand why our package isn't performing here. Starting near the back is never easy, and this performance doesn't reflect where we are as a team this season. I still feel quick in the car, and we'll keep pushing to see what we can do tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "We simply didn't have the pace today and qualified in P20. I'm not too surprised about the result as we've been struggling with pace all weekend. We'll look into it and see what we can learn. It looks like it's going to rain tomorrow so anything can happen."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "A challenging day here in Spa. We knew heading into the Sprint it would be difficult to score points as both Lance and Fernando started further down the field. Unfortunately, the race then didn't offer any opportunities to move forward.

"In Qualifying, both cars sadly didn't make it out of Q1. While we made slight adjustments to the set-up in anticipation of rain tomorrow, fundamentally we just didn't have the pace today. With a wet race forecast, there's still a lot to play for. We'll make the most of any opportunities that come our way and fight hard to score points."