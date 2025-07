Execution to make difference between drivers in title fight, says Stella

McLaren team boss, Andrea Stella believes that how his two drivers execute the remaining races will decide the 2025 title.

Thankfully, the Italian doesn't mean "execution" in the Helmut Marko sense, but rather paying attention to detail and not making mistakes.

In particular, Norris refers to the mistakes Lando Norris made during Sunday's Grand Prix, including failing to hold off his teammate at the start, and indeed Oscar Piastri's mistake behind the Safety Car at Silverstone.

"There is very, very little between our two drivers," says the Italian. "And this is because the two are racing at a very, very high level.

"We are lucky at McLaren to have two drivers that, deservedly, are fighting for the World Championship," he added. "I think the difference will be made by the accuracy, the precision and the quality of the execution.

"We saw in Silverstone that an issue - a sporting issue - for Oscar, during the Safety Car restart and the consequent penalty cost him the race," he explains. "And somehow here we saw that, somehow related to the circuit characteristic, like we said before, it would have always been very difficult for Lando to keep the position, starting first at the Safety Car restart.

"At the same time, I think Lando didn't help himself by not having a great gap on the finish line. So I think the execution is what is going to make the main difference.

"We, as a team, we will try and make sure that, from a reliability point of view, from a team operation point of view, we are as good as possible, such that it will be the drivers deciding their own outcome in terms of competing for the Drivers' World Championship," he insists.