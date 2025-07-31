Site logo

Aston Martin valued at $3.2bn (£2.4bn)

NEWS STORY
31/07/2025

Aston Martin Lagonda's sale of its 4.6% stake in the eponymous F1 team puts its value at $3.2bn (£2.4bn).

The troubled car manufacturer, which is majority owned by Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree consortium sought to sell its stake to help alleviate its financial woes, most of which are the result of poor car sales.

Though it doesn't identify the buyer, Lagonda Global Holdings Plc has confirmed that a binding letter of intent has been signed which would see its 4.6% stake sell for $146m (£110m) thereby putting a $3.2bn value on the team.

While the team is also struggling at present, it is anticipated to take a significant step forward next season, when it partners with Honda which will power its Adrian Newey designed car.

Stroll and his consortium, which owns 33% of the car manufacturer, has invested heavily in the F1 team and despite its struggles this year the fruits of that investment are likely to be witnessed from 2026 onwards.

The purchaser of Lagonda's stake in the team is likely to have been encouraged by the mouth-watering values put on teams in the wake of the sport's increasing popularity.

1. Posted by Anthony, 11 minutes ago

"The current market cap of Aston Martin Lagonda is approximately $1bn which means that the F1 team has a value of around 3 times the car manufacturing business. As JamesD notes, the car business is facing additional challenges at the moment but the value differential really highlights the extraordinary value being generated by the F1 business (or perhaps extracted from the fans attending races and from tv subscriptions …) I do wonder when we will see “peak F1” and how much longer F1 will continue to lay the “golden eggs” that generate the current valuations. "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by JamesD, 53 minutes ago

"To defend Aston Martin Lagonda a little, their current poor car sales are due to :- 1. delays in shipping to US (their #1 export market) due to uncertainties over Trump's tariffs (now sorted) and 2. flat market for luxury vehicles in China (their #2 export market)."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

