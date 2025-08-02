Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.372 130.025 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.398 0.026 3 Norris McLaren 1:15.413 0.041 4 Russell Mercedes 1:15.425 0.053 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.481 0.109 6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.498 0.126 7 Bortoleto Stake 1:15.725 0.353 8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.728 0.356 9 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:15.821 0.449 10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:15.915 0.543 11 Bearman Haas 1:15.694 12 Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.702 13 Sainz Williams 1:15.781 14 Colapinto Alpine 1:16.159 15 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.386 16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:15.899 17 Gasly Alpine 1:15.966 18 Ocon Haas 1:16.023 19 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.081 20 Albon Williams 1:16.223