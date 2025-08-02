Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
02/08/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.372 130.025 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.398 0.026
3 Norris McLaren 1:15.413 0.041
4 Russell Mercedes 1:15.425 0.053
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.481 0.109
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.498 0.126
7 Bortoleto Stake 1:15.725 0.353
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.728 0.356
9 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:15.821 0.449
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:15.915 0.543
11 Bearman Haas 1:15.694
12 Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.702
13 Sainz Williams 1:15.781
14 Colapinto Alpine 1:16.159
15 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.386
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:15.899
17 Gasly Alpine 1:15.966
18 Ocon Haas 1:16.023
19 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.081
20 Albon Williams 1:16.223

