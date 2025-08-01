Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
01/08/2025

Times from today's second free practice session for the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:15.624 129.592 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.915 0.291
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.023 0.399
4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.119 0.495
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.233 0.609
6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.329 0.705
7 Russell Mercedes 1:16.417 0.793
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.427 0.803
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:16.485 0.861
10 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.520 0.896
11 Bearman Haas 1:16.567 0.943
12 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.680 1.056
13 Ocon Haas 1:16.704 1.080
14 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.791 1.167
15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.812 1.188
16 Sainz Williams 1:16.874 1.250
17 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.946 1.322
18 Albon Williams 1:17.021 1.397
19 Gasly Alpine 1:17.043 1.419
20 Colapinto Alpine 1:17.159 1.535

