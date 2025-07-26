Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
26/07/2025

Result of the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 15 26:37.997
2 Piastri McLaren 15 + 0:00.753
3 Norris McLaren 15 + 0:01.414
4 Leclerc Ferrari 15 + 0:10.176
5 Ocon Haas 15 + 0:13.789
6 Sainz Williams 15 + 0:14.964
7 Bearman Haas 15 + 0:18.610
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 15 + 0:19.119
9 Bortoleto Stake 15 + 0:22.183
10 Lawson Racing Bulls 15 + 0:22.897
11 Tsunoda Red Bull 15 + 0:24.551
12 Russell Mercedes 15 + 0:25.969
13 Stroll Aston Martin 15 + 0:26.595
14 Alonso Aston Martin 15 + 0:29.046
15 Hamilton Ferrari 15 + 0:30.175
16 Albon Williams 15 + 0:30.941
17 Antonelli Mercedes 15 + 0:31.981
18 Hulkenberg Stake 15 + 0:32.867
19 Colapinto Alpine 15 + 0:38.072
Gasly Alpine 12 Retired

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:45.914 (Lap 6)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms