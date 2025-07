Piastri claims pole for Spa Sprint

Ahead of today's Shootout the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 37 degrees. It is bright and sunny, albeit quite windy.

Piastri set the pace earlier in the weekend's sole practice session, the Australian out-pacing his nearest rival - Verstappen - by over 0.4s.

While there is no doubting the McLaren's supremacy and pace, one has to think that his penalty at Silverstone has given the championship leader an extra bit of incentive.

On the other hand, teammate - and Silverstone victor - Norris looked wobbly, making a mistake on his first flying lap and finishing 0.504s off the pace on his second.

Behind the Australian and his Dutch rival it was the usual suspects... Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli and Hamilton followed by the Aston Martin pair.

Despite the length of the track issue was an issue whilst we also saw a number of twitches and lock-ups, while plank wear could prove to be an issue... as it was last year.

Something else to consider is the weather which is always as problem in Spa. We have seen that Verstappen is running the skinniest of rear wings in a bid to find more pace, but should it be wet tomorrow...

The lights go green but there is no immediate rush to action.

Eventually Hadjar breaks the silence, the RB driver followed out by Hulkenberg, Lawson, Bortoleto and Ocon.

In the Red Bull garage mechanics are working on the right-rear of Verstappen's car.

Soon all bar the Dutchman, Tsunoda and Alonso are on track.

Hadjar posts a benchmark 42.711.

Bortoleto goes second, ahead of Ocon, Lawson and Hulkenberg.

Antonelli runs wide in Stavelot kicking up a cloud of dust as his teammate goes top with a 42.650.

Leclerc goes third and Hamilton ninth.

Replay of the Antonelli incident suggests that the wind may have played a part in his off.

No sooner has Norris gone top (42.068) than his teammate responds with a 41.769.

Russell complains that her lost time on the gravel deposited on the track by his teammate.

Verstappen splits the McLarens with a 42.043 as Tsunoda goes eleventh.

Alonso goes fourth (42.427) and Stroll seventh, as Hamilton seeks to improve on 16th.

Less than a minute remains and Antonelli has yet to post a time.

Alonso goes quickest in S1, as Sainz goes ninth.

Tsunoda goes twelfth and Leclerc eighth while Hamilton makes a mistake and spins in the final chicane and fails to make the cut.

Antonelli also fails to make the cut, a disaster for Ferrari and Mercedes.

Piastri is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Hadjar, Stroll, Leclerc, Sainz and Bortoleto.

We lose Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Colapinto and Antonelli.

The start of SQ2 is delayed while the gravel is cleared from the track.

Eventually Norris gets things underway, the Briton followed by his McLaren teammate.

With the rest remaining in their garages the Woking pair have a clear track for their flying laps.

Eventually Verstappen heads down the pitlane, followed by Leclerc and Tsunoda.

Norris posts a 42.182, but Piastri responds with a 41.736.

However, the Australian's time is deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4 (Raidillon).

Verstappen goes top with a 41.583, 0.599s up on Norris, as Leclerc goes second with a 41.786.

Tsunoda goes fifth, but is demoted when Russell crosses the line at 42.330.

Hadjar goes third and Stroll eighth and Lawson fifth.

Alonso goes ninth, but is demoted when Sainz goes third, only to be demoted by Ocon, Bortoleto and Bearman.

Norris has dropped to tenth.

Gasly goes fifth, but is demoted when Norris stops the clock at 41.412.

Piastri makes it by the skin of his teeth, finishing tenth quickest, while Russell fails to make the cut.

The improving track conditions as it rubbered in played out well for some while others had simply timed it too late.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Leclerc, Ocon, Bortoleto, Gasly, Bearman, Sainz, Hadjar and Piastri.

We lose Lawson, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Stroll.