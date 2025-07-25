Piastri quickest in sole practice session in Spa

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

In terms of updates - and remember, this being a Sprint weekend there is only one practice session in which to test parts - McLaren has a new rear wing. This circuit specific version of the low downforce rear wing assembly, improves overall efficiency across a similar drag range, and is suitable for multiple circuits.

Ferrari has a new Rear Suspension, Rear Corner and Rear Wing. The revision of the rear suspension geometry triggered a re-optimisation of wishbone fairings as well as lower and upper winglet cascades, with the aim to maximize aerodynamic efficiency, while, given the aerodynamic efficiency requirements of the circuit, a lower downforce modulation has been made available, reducing the chord of the rear wing flap element.

Red Bull has a new Front Wing, Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine, Front Suspension and Rear Corner. The geometric changes to the front wing revise the pressure distribution across primarily the first two elements raising the overall load derived from the assembly. Noting the track's approaching challenge to engine cooling systems, the inlet to the sidepod radiators has been enlarged to exploit better pressure now available. Having changed the sidepod inlet and therefore the split lines to the sidepod part of the top body, the engine cover has been revised to link the sidepod to the floor, maintaining the same cooling exit louvre options. The inboard rear suspension shrouds have been revised to suit the new top body despite attaching to the bonded gearbox assembly. The fairings blending between suspension and chassis surfaces aid the pressure available at the new sidepod inlet, therefore enhancing the cooling. Finally, the rear wheel bodywork lower cascade wing assembly has locally more camber and a trailing edge trim to the endplate adding load whilst maintaining flow stability.

Mercedes brings a new Front Wing and Rear Corner. Increasing the chord on the front wing second element local to the endplate (and reducing the forward element chord), redistributes the tip vorticity and improves tyre squirt and lower wake control, while moving the drum lip inboard increases vorticity shed off the top edge resulting in more outwash and improved rear tyre upper wake control.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Nose, Rear Wing and Beam Wing. The front wing flap lowers the loading on the front wing to achieve the necessary balance with the lower rear wing expected to be used here. Indeed, the front end package improves the flow on the front wing assembly generating improved performance through the operating range of the car. Meanwhile, the rear wing and beam wing are less loaded than previous options to reduce drag in line with the expected setup for this circuit.

Alpine has a new Rear Wing and Beam wing. The top rear wing has been redesigned and is less loaded, this reduces the drag efficiently and is an option for the upcoming tracks. The beam wing has also been updated to offer an efficient alternative rear wing assembly, suitable for high efficiency tracks.

RB brings a new Rear Wing, Rear and Diffuser. The upper rear wing has been changed to meet the needs of the target downforce & efficiency level for this circuit, while the rear brake duct winglets have been modified in order to improve the flow conditioning around the rear of the car. The shape of the diffuser has been revised in order to improve the flow conditioning around the rear of the car.

Williams has new Floor Fences, Floor Edge, Sidepod Inlet and Coke/Engine Cover. The revised fence geometries redistribute the balance of loading through the floor fence channels, which increases the local front of floor loading as well as improving the potential for the downstream flow. The modified geometries to the floor edge capitalise on the revised local onset flow to not only improve local load along the edge of the floor but also to benefit the inlet condition to the main diffuser. The revisions to the sidepod inlet work in combination with the downstream changes to the floor edges and sidepod coke line. Whilst maintaining the required level of internal PU cooling flow, the Grove outfit has also improved the level of potential flow energy to the rear of the car. Finally, the changes to the external sidepod-floor undercut help improve the flow distribution to the floor edge and spat region where it is utilised to improve the local floor load.

The lights go green and Silverstone sensation Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Hadjar, Russell, Lawson and Bortoleto. As mo0re drivers emerge most are on hards though the Haas pair are on mediums.

"I cannot accelerate... I must limp home," says Sainz. "Critical problem on the limp mode," he is advised. "No full load!"

"I'll box this lap... got a problem," says Stroll.

The Red Bull pair are also on mediums as Russell posts a benchmark 47.356.

Replay reveals that Sainz' issue was apparent moments after he left the pits.

Antonelli posts a 46.118 but Norris responds with a 46.082.

As Norris pits, Verstappen crosses the line at 45.545.

A bib, big wobble for Hamilton in Raidillon as Antonelli improves to 45.569 and Russell 45.754.

A 45.698 from Alonso as Ocon improves to third with a 45.625.

Piastri goes top with a 44.979, as Sainz' issue appears to be terminal as far as this session is concerned.

Seemingly, the McLaren pair and Stroll have taken on new power units this weekend.

A lock-up at La Source sees Antonelli need to take advantage of the escape road. Moments later Colapinto follows suit.

Verstappen reclaims the top spot with a 44.236.

"I have a lot of rear locking and instability," reports Hamilton. The Briton is currently sixteenth and his teammate fourth.

A 45.464 sees Hamilton improve to 12th as Ocon goes second with a 44.303.

Quickest in S1, Tsunoda goes third with a 44.492.

Seemingly Sainz' issue relates to the fuel system, while Stroll required a seat change.

"What is Hamilton doing, he's always in the middle of the track," complains Hamilton as Leclerc gets in the way of Albon. Even here, the longest track on the calendar, traffic is an issue.

The Monegasque subsequently goes quickest with a 44.148 while a 44.367 sees his teammate improve to fourth.

Colapinto does well to control a massive twitch in Pouhon. At half-time, the Argentine is the first to switch to the softs.

Leclerc remains quickest on the hards, ahead of Verstappen and Ocon (both mediums), Hamilton (hards) and Tsunoda (mediums).

Piastri (hards) goes second with a 44.153, just 0.005s off Leclerc's pace.

Colapinto has been noted for impeding Russell at Turn 10.

On the red-banded rubber Colapinto improves to 8th with a 44.847 - still the only driver on softs.

A massive twitch for Hadjar in Eau Rouge as Norris heads out with his car smothered in flo-viz.

With 14 minutes remaining, Colapinto remains the only driver to try the softs, while the majority are on hards, the exceptions being the Red Bulls and Haas duos.

Stroll switches to the red-banded rubber. Previously 11th (45.246), the Canadian goes quickest with a 43.112, as a number of drivers head out on softs, among them Piastri and Verstappen.

Courtesy of his softs - and a two from Sainz, who is back on track - Piastri posts a PB in the first sector. The Australian goes quickest in S2, finally crossing the line at 42.123.

Meanwhile, Alonso goes quickest in the opening sector. The Spaniard goes third with a 43.120 and Albon fourth.

Verstappen goes second but is 0.530s off Piastri's pace, despite being quickest in the first and final sectors.

Sainz goes fifth with a 43.217 but is demoted when Leclerc goes third and Antonelli fourth, both over 0.8s off the pace.

Russell goes second as Verstappen complains that his car feels weird mid-corner.

Norris can only manage tenth after making a mistake in the final sector.

Hamilton goes sixth and Hadjar ninth as Bearman takes a long trip through the kitty litter after running wide.

As the session ends Verstappen goes quickest in S1, while Norris is still struggling. That said, the Briton goes third with a 42.526. However, he is demoted when Verstappen bangs in a 42.426, still 0.4s down on Piastri.

The session ends, Piastri is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso and Hadjar.

Sainz is eleventh, ahead of Albon, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Colapinto and Bearman.

An interesting session, but that 0.4s gap between Piastri and his closes rival is ominous.

McLaren once again is the clear favourite in terms of pace, with Verstappen looking as strong as ever, likewise Mercedes and Ferrari, while Aston Martin must be content with its morning's work.