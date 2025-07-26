Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
26/07/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:40.562 155.804 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:40.647 0.085
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:40.900 0.338
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:40.903 0.341
5 Albon Williams 1:41.201 0.639
6 Russell Mercedes 1:41.260 0.698
7 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:41.284 0.722
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:41.310 0.748
9 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:41.328 0.766
10 Bortoleto Stake 1:42.387 1.825
11 Ocon Haas 1:41.525
12 Bearman Haas 1:41.617
13 Gasly Alpine 1:41.633
14 Hulkenberg Stake 1:41.707
15 Sainz Williams 1:41.758
16 Hamilton Ferrari 1:41.939
17 Colapinto Alpine 1:42.022
18 Antonelli Mercedes 1:42.139
19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:42.385
20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:42.502

