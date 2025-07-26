Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:40.562 155.804 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:40.647 0.085 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:40.900 0.338 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:40.903 0.341 5 Albon Williams 1:41.201 0.639 6 Russell Mercedes 1:41.260 0.698 7 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:41.284 0.722 8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:41.310 0.748 9 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:41.328 0.766 10 Bortoleto Stake 1:42.387 1.825 11 Ocon Haas 1:41.525 12 Bearman Haas 1:41.617 13 Gasly Alpine 1:41.633 14 Hulkenberg Stake 1:41.707 15 Sainz Williams 1:41.758 16 Hamilton Ferrari 1:41.939 17 Colapinto Alpine 1:42.022 18 Antonelli Mercedes 1:42.139 19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:42.385 20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:42.502