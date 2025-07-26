Verstappen wins Spa Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 36 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

Following his dominance in the Shootout and practice we expect Piastri to disappear into the distance this morning. However, the Australian insists that starting from pole here is the worst possible thing, not only in terms of the opening corner but the subsequent run down the hill, through Eau Rouge and Raidillon and up the hill to Les Combes... all the while the leader giving a helping tow to the cars behind.

Then, of course, there is the fact that he starts alongside Verstappen and just ahead of Norris and Leclerc.

Normally, other than the scrap at the front, we'd be watching the likes of Antonelli, Hamilton, Russell and Alonso who all start out of position, but this being a Sprint we don't imagine any of them taking unnecessary chances.

Also out of position, but in a good way, are the Haas pair, while Sainz will be keen to give his struggling team something to smile about.

Other than an ever-evolving track surface, another reason a number of drivers start out of position is due to mistakes. Hamilton spun in the final chicane, Antonelli ran wide and Russell lost time due to the gravel deposited on the track by his teammate.

There was even a scare for Piastri who had his first time deleted for running wide, while teammate Norris also had his fair share of moments.

Consequently, this morning, and again tomorrow, we can take nothing for granted, and let's not forget those pesky old Weather Gods.

The pitlane opens and Norris leads the way, followed by Piastri, Stroll, Gasly and Alonso.

Colapinto will start from the pitlane after Alpine made changes to his car under parc ferme conditions.

"I'm low on power," Gasly reports on his way to the grid. He is told to pit but continues on his way to the grid.

The team gets to work on his car but just before the pitlane closes the car is pushed back to its garage.

So, if the team is able to get Gasly going again, like his teammate he will start from the pitlane.

All bar Colapinto are staring on mediums, Piastri, Norris, Sainz, Gasly, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Albon, Hulkenberg and Hamilton on fresh rubber. Colapinto is on fresh softs.

The head off on the formation lap, Piastri and Verstappen looking particularly aggressive.

In the Alpine garage Gasly is out of his car, but the team insists he will complete "some laps".

The grid forms.

They're away! Into Les Combes, Verstappen takes the lead, while Leclerc passes Norris for third, both McLaren drivers losing out.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson.

Unlike his nemesis, on the laps that follow Piastri is unable to close on Verstappen on the run up the hill, the McLaren struggling in the dirty air.

Gasly has joined the race, albeit two laps down.

On Lap 4, while Piastri is unable to do anything about Verstappen, Norris passes Leclerc on the run up the hill on pure grunt.

On paper, Russell is up to 12th, Hamilton 16th and Antonelli 17th, however all benefitted from Gasly starting in the pitlane.

"OK," replies Piastri when asked about his tyres.

Lap 6 sees Norris posts a new fastest lap (45.914) as he remains 1.7s down on his teammate.

Antonelli is all over the back of Hamilton's Ferrari.

"I've got no rear already," reports the seven-time world champion.

Despite the best efforts of the Sky team to inject some tension, other than the fact that it is tomorrow's Grand Prix that offers the big prizes, the fact is that for those in the points taking the risk to pass the guy in front will only net you one point. Is it worth it?

"I can't break on the peak," says Verstappen following another failed attempt by Piastri.

"Oscar's battery is mid-level," Norris is advised.

As Verstappen begins the final lap, the field is essentially three DRS trains.

Hamilton passes Albon for 15th.

Verstappen takes the flag, ahead of Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman and Hadjar.

Bortoleto is ninth, ahead of Lawson, Tsunoda, Russell, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Antonelli, Hulkenberg and Colapinto.

"Not a lot going on," says Norris in a wonderful example of understatement, "a bit of fun at the start with trying to overtake Charles.

"I could have maybe positioned myself a bit better," he adds. "Verstappen drove a good race, so we'll have to see what we can do tomorrow.

It is tough, I obviously hoped for a bit of battling or something but the Red Bull was too quick on the straight. We'll reassess and see what we can do."

"I tried my best to snake my way through the straights and not give too much of a tow," says Piastri, "but I didn't have enough straight-line speed.

"Still a good result, good points. Pretty happy, but a bit frustrated I couldn't get past.

"The weather is looking pretty bad for tomorrow which means you don't want to take off too much wing, but I don't want to repeat what I've just experienced either," he admits.

"That worked out really well," says Verstappen. "That is the only real opportunity you'll get against them so I'm pleased to get it.

"I couldn't afford to make big mistakes, I had one tiny lock up in the last corner, but I'm pleased to keep them behind.

"Keeping faster cars behind, you have to drive beyond the limit of what is possible, it was like 15 qualifying laps!" he grins.