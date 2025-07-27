Belgian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 32 1:44.861 149.416 mph 2 Hulkenberg Stake 39 1:45.068 0.207 3 Norris McLaren 42 1:45.257 0.396 4 Piastri McLaren 43 1:45.706 0.845 5 Alonso Aston Martin 32 1:45.849 0.988 6 Sainz Williams 30 1:46.073 1.212 7 Verstappen Red Bull 40 1:46.096 1.235 8 Colapinto Alpine 30 1:46.104 1.243 9 Leclerc Ferrari 40 1:46.174 1.313 10 Hamilton Ferrari 43 1:46.534 1.673 11 Russell Mercedes 43 1:46.566 1.705 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 38 1:46.649 1.788 13 Bearman Haas 43 1:46.709 1.848 14 Ocon Haas 44 1:46.744 1.883 15 Albon Williams 38 1:46.813 1.952 16 Bortoleto Stake 41 1:46.966 2.105 17 Gasly Alpine 42 1:47.177 2.316 18 Stroll Aston Martin 38 1:47.212 2.351 19 Tsunoda Red Bull 42 1:47.241 2.380 20 Hadjar Racing Bulls 43 1:47.667 2.806

