Norris on pole in Belgium

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 37 degrees.

For those of you still awake, if nothing else this morning's Sprint taught us that a good grid position is vital here, for barring the intervention of the Weather Gods tomorrow is going to be another DRS-fest.

Despite Sky's determination to inject faux excitement into the 15 lap snore-fest, other than the fact that nobody wanted to risk damaging their cars for this afternoon and tomorrow, those out front had no need to take any risks for what would have been another point at best or elimination at worst. Meanwhile the nature of the track and the placement of the DRS zones ensured 26 minutes of tedium.

We saw yesterday the raw pace of the McLaren, particularly in Piastri's hands, but that counts for nothing if the driver alongside or behind is able to nail you on the first lap then hold you off for the remainder of the afternoon.

The Shootout saw numerous, costly mistakes, and hopefully these have been learned from, for to repeat them, as we have already seen, will prove costly.

Aware that those naughty Weather Gods could be up to their old tricks tomorrow, a number of drivers, among them Verstappen and Bearman, are running bigger high-downforce wings this afternoon in anticipation of issues tomorrow.

Indeed, in the moments before Q1 Race Control predicts a 10% chance of rain.

"I nearly crash," says Alonso as Bearman cheekily dives in front of him in the pitlane. "I had to brake as hard as I could, I nearly got hit."

The lights go green and Gasly leads the way, followed by Colapinto, Albon, Lawson and Stroll.

"The Sauber just drove into me," says Stroll having hit Hulkenberg's front wing as the German sought to force his way into the queue. The Aston Martin has also incurred damage.

As more drivers head out all are on softs bar Colapinto who is on mediums.

As a number of drivers pit having failed to post a time, Norris posts a benchmark 42.076 as his teammate responds with a 41.998.

The Stroll/Hulkenberg incident will be investigated after the session.

Russell goes third with a 42.564 and Antonelli fourth (42.732).

Verstappen splits the McLarens with a 42.066, 0.068s down on Piastri.

Tsunoda goes fourth but is demoted when Lawson stops the clock at 41.765.

Albon goes second and Bearman third but both are demoted when Sainz crosses the line at 41.691.

Gasly goes eighth, but drops to ninth when Leclerc posts a 41.635.

Hamilton goes sixth (41.939), ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Norris and Gasly.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Norris raises the bar with a 41.010. Moments later his teammate goes second with a 41.201, down 0.191s on the Briton.

With 2:00 remaining, Russell goes quickest in S1, but are we going to witness the track evolution we saw yesterday?

Verstappen goes third, Antonelli eleventh and Russell eighth.

Both Aston Matin drivers fail to make the cut, as Bortoleto goes tenth.

Hadjar goes fourth, Bearman fifth, Tsunoda eleventh and Hulkenberg twelfth, which is bad news for Antonelli.

Ocon goes thirteenth as Gasly goes quickest in S1.

Albon goes ninth as Gasly goes eleventh and Hamilton goes seventh.

At the death, Colapinto improves but still misses the cut.

Hamilton has his time deleted for running wide in Turn 4 and therefore is eliminated.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Bearman, Leclerc, Sainz, Lawson, Albon and Russell.

We lose Hamilton, Colapinto, Antonelli, Alonso and Stroll.

Verstappen leads the way as Q2 gets the green light. He is followed by Ocon, Tsunoda, Russell and Sainz. Last out are the Stake pair.

Verstappen posts a benchmark 40.951 while Ocon posts a 41.675.

A 41.245 from Tsunoda while Russell goes third with a 41.379.

Piastri goes top with a 40.626, his teammate just 0.089s behind.

Albon goes sixth and Lawson eighth.

Leclerc goes fourth with a 41.084, while Hadjar goes eighth and Hulkenberg eleventh.

Replay shows Bearman having a major wobble in Pouhon, the youngster doing well to keep it on the black stuff.

Ahead of the final assault, Bearman is in the drop zone, along with Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Gasly and Sainz.

"Honestly, I don't think there is much more than this lap," says Leclerc.

Gasly leads the way as the final assault gets underway. He is followed by Hadjar and the Stakes. Last out is Verstappen... indeed, the Dutchman opts not to run again.

Russell goes quickest in S1, as Gasly goes ninth overall.

Hadjar goes sixth, Bortoleto seventh and Russell eighth.

Hulkenberg fails to make the cut, nor does Sainz.

Lawson goes eighth which is bad news for Gasly.

Albon goes tenth, while Ocon and Bearman both fails to make the cut, the pair separated by just 0.008s.

Quickest is Piastri, ahead of Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Russell, Hadjar, Lawson, Bortoleto and Albon.

We lose Ocon, Bearman, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Sainz.