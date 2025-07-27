Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
27/07/2025

Result of the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 44 1h 25:22.601
2 Norris McLaren 44 + 0:03.415
3 Leclerc Ferrari 44 + 0:20.185
4 Verstappen Red Bull 44 + 0:21.731
5 Russell Mercedes 44 + 0:34.863
6 Albon Williams 44 + 0:39.926
7 Hamilton Ferrari 44 + 0:40.679
8 Lawson Racing Bulls 44 + 0:52.033
9 Bortoleto Stake 44 + 0:56.434
10 Gasly Alpine 44 + 1:12.714
11 Bearman Haas 44 + 1:13.145
12 Hulkenberg Stake 44 + 1:13.628
13 Tsunoda Red Bull 44 + 1:15.395
14 Stroll Aston Martin 44 + 1:19.831
15 Ocon Haas 44 + 1:26.063
16 Antonelli Mercedes 44 + 1:26.721
17 Alonso Aston Martin 44 + 1:27.924
18 Sainz Williams 44 + 1:32.024
19 Colapinto Alpine 44 + 1:35.250
20 Hadjar Racing Bulls 43 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:44.861 (Lap 32)

