Hungarian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Hamilton Ferrari 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Tsunoda Red Bull 4 4 4 4 3 3 6 Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Antonelli Mercedes 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Alonso Aston Martin 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 Gasly Alpine 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 Colapinto Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Ocon Haas 3 3 3 3 1 1 4 Bearman Haas 4 4 4 4 1 2 5 Hadjar RB 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Lawson RB 5 5 5 4 3 3 6 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Sainz Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Hulkenberg Stake 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Bortoleto Stake 3 3 3 3 1 2 3

Note: Drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines this season, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.