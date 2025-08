Alonso to miss FP1

Aston Martin has announced that Fernando Alonso will not take part in this morning's free practice session.

"In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back," said the Silverstone-based outfit in a brief statement.

"As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.

"Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.

"A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course."