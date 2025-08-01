Tyres and track surface to blame for visibility issues in the wet

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz both believe that it is the asphalt at certain tracks that is causing issues such as those witnessed in Belgium on Sunday.

A veteran of 414 races - 32 of which he has won, some in the wet - Alonso cites the tyres on the current generation of cars as being a part of the problem which caused the FIA to delay the start of the Belgian Grand Prix for over an hour, that and the asphalt.

"I think the tyres, the wide tyres definitely made visibility worse," the Aston Martin driver told reporters at the Hungaroring. "And probably some of the asphalt in the circuits," he continued, "they are a little bit different than what they've been in the past. Because we raced with a lot of water in Sepang and it was always okay.

"This new generation of asphalt, which is very black and very grippy in dry conditions, is like a mirror in wet conditions," he added. "Yeah, visibility is not nice, but I don't know what we can do there or what the tyres can do in a very rough tarmac.

"Even some of the highways," he continued, "I have said many times that the highways, there are some that they have zero spray. So if we implement that tarmac in all the circuits as a normal rule, we will have zero spray.

"Then it will be a huge degradation, probably, in dry conditions," he admitted. "But then we can work from that and have a starting point. But I'm just a driver."

The drivers were divided on whether the race should have started on time, albeit behind the Safety Car in a bid to clear the track, and remain somewhat divided.

Albon feels that it is only the drivers who understand how bad the conditions are in such circumstances.

"Unfortunately, we're the only ones that can truly tell you what it is like," he said. "So I think the drivers are actually put in a bit of an awkward position in that sense because we look weak. We look like the ones that are complaining and that we should just get on with it. Whereas I think a good example would have been Isack and Kimi at Silverstone.

"It's the worst feeling driving at 250 kilometres an hour and not being able to see 20 metres in front of you," he explained. "I think the FIA listens to us very closely, and they do monitor and they're always looking for solutions and potential areas they can improve to help us.

"But yeah, it's a really awkward conversation. The wets are fine to go racing. On the wets, on a clear track, we would be totally fine. But at the moment, these cars are producing a huge amount of spray."

Asked what he feels can be done to improve visibility in such conditions, the Thai driver said: "We've tried... it's not an issue that we've left neglected.

"I do think this generation of cars are the biggest reason why," he continued, "I hope next year at least a lot of that will go away."

That's next year, but returning to the present...

"I think there's a few things," he said. "For example, we do like to do standing starts and we're always pushing for standing starts, which puts on the show, but then it does make the issue worse.

"I think we did a decent job to do a rolling start for Spa at least. I think it's almost like an impossible job for the FIA. We've historically seen some very severe life-threatening crashes in the wet, and to make that call, I don't think any of us would want to be in their positions to do them. I honestly think we just have to see how the new regs go. Hopefully, the spray is going to improve as a consequence. I think it will."

Many have asked what is the point of full wet tyres if they are not used.

"I would say I agree," he admitted, "but I think the people who are most vocal about not driving are the drivers. We are vocal when we think it's ready to go and when we think it was time. But at the moment, the full wet tyre and the conditions of the tracks don't align.

"The tracks are too wet," he insisted. "It's not the tyres that are not good enough, it's just that we can't see."

His teammate, Carlos Sainz, like countryman Alonso, believes the track surface plays a part.

"I always thought Formula 1 should almost like, if possible, innovate and try something different," he said. "And I think there's certain kind of tarmacs that if you would put them on a straight line, there would be no spray, and they exist. But most circuits don't have it. In the end, the biggest problem for us is visibility, it's what keeps us from racing."

Nonetheless, the Spaniard believes officials were correct in being cautious.

"I think Spa is a very particular case where there's been a very dark past at this track, and the FIA consciously took a very conservative approach, and they warned us on Thursday that they would take a very conservative approach.

"Maybe we should have done a better job in communicating that, or they should have communicated to the fans, to the world, we're going to play it very easy because of its dark past, and this is what happened in the past and why we're going to play it safe on Sunday," he admitted.

"I do think we could have, obviously, raced a bit earlier than what we did, and got going a bit earlier after the red flag, and the safety car could have lasted a bit less," he said in terms of the long delay in starting the race.

"But you need to put yourself in the shoes of the people that press the button to say, 'Go', and then there's a massive accident because of a lack of visibility, and something fatal could happen. They are, in the end, responsible for that situation to occur, if you press the button. So I understand also the conservative approach they took, even though, as a racing driver, I wish we could have raced a bit earlier."