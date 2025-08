Norris sets early pace in Hungary

Ahead of today's first practice session the air temperature is 26 degrees C, while the track temperature is 43 degrees. It is bright and sunny with just a few whisps of cloud.

In terms of updates, Red Bull has a new Front Wing and Front corner. Given the expected rear wing level for the circuit, a longer chord second element for the front wing flap has been produced, adding load to the wing, while to offer more intake and exit areas to the wheel bodywork for increased brake cooling, the scoop can be larger than previous versions and the exit re-profiled to match the inlet.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing whose more aggressive design increases the total amount of load the wing can generate to be used with the higher downforce rear wing that will be used at this event.

RB has a new Front Corner and Cooling Louvres. The shape of the front brake drum components has been modified to improve the flow conditioning of the air passing towards the rear of the car, while the louvre panels used at circuits with high engine cooling requirements have been made larger to increase engine cooling.

And that's it.

Fernando Alonso will set out this session as he is suffering a muscular injury in his back. We are unclear if he will play any further part in the weekend but for this session he is replaced by Felipe Drugovich.

Meanwhile, Alpine's Paul Aron is at the wheel of Nico Hulkenberg's Stake.

The lights go green and Hamilton leads the way, followed by Lawson, Ocon, Bearman and Albon.

As more drivers head out it's a mixture of mediums and hards.

Hamilton posts a benchmark 20.101 as Lawson responds with a 21.586.

A 19.780 from Bearman and a 19.909 from Sainz.

As one would expect Piastri goes top with a 19.535 ahead of Verstappen (19.536) as Russell complains that his brake pedal is long and spongey.

Norris stops the clock at 19.413.

Despite his issues Russell goes top with a 19.111 as Hadjar improves to fifth and Lawson seventh.

Sainz goes second (19.159) and Albon third (19.400).

Antonelli, who has reverted to the old suspension, has yet to post a time, likewise Aron, Stroll and Leclerc.

"No power," reports Gasly, the Frenchman immediately told to pit.

Hamilton goes quickest with an 18.726 but is immediately leapfrogged by Piastri (18.249). Both are on mediums.

Norris goes top (17.631), Verstappen third and Leclerc fifth.

A second down on Norris already, Hamilton is told that he's losing out in Turns 5, 8 and 9.

Hadjar (fifth) and Albon (seventh) are the highest placed hard runners.

Antonelli goes thirteenth with a 19.177 as Leclerc goes third (18.067).

On his hards, Albon goes quickest in S1. He maintains a strong pace, finally crossing the line at 17.866 to go second, 0.235s off Norris's pace.

Moments later Leclerc posts a 17.420 having gone quickest in the first two sectors.

On the hards, Sainz goes third, albeit 0.957s off Norris's pace.

"The car doesn't feel good," reports Hamilton who subsequently pits.

As Aron stops at Turn 13, claiming he has a "systems, critical alarm' warning, Colapinto heads out on softs. Tantalisingly close to the pitlane, it is clearly a serious issue for the Alpine driver.

Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen follow Colapinto's example and switch to the red-banded rubber.

The Argentine has improved to sixth with a 17.959.

Antonelli improves to tenth on the mediums as Leclerc goes top (16.791) on the softs. Hamilton (17.076) goes third and Verstappen (17.275) fourth.

A 16.984 sees Albon go third, while teammate Sainz goes seventh.

Russell goes fourth on the softs as Norris stops the clock at 16.052.

Sainz complains of a flat spot as Stroll goes third with a 16.958.

Piastri heads out on the softs and immediately goes quickest in the opening sector. He loses time in S2, finally crossing the line at 16.194, 0.142s down on his teammate, but 0.6s clear of third-placed Leclerc.

Leclerc goes quickest in S1 but Albon goes quicker. Leclerc improves to 16.269 as Albon aborts in S2 following a mistake in Turn 11 and subsequently pits.

Hamilton improves to fourth and Hadjar fifth.

On his second flyer, Russell improves from ninth to sixth with a 16.925.

Bearman goes sixth and Antonelli seventh, demoting Russell to eighth, ahead of Verstappen.

A massive lock-up for Drugovich in Turn 1 as Lawson warns that he almost drove into his RB teammate.

A big lock-up for Hamilton in Turn 1 also.

As they look ahead to Sunday, the teams abandon the flying laps and focus on longer runs on high fuel. The softs are abandoned in favour of the mediums and hards.

That said, Lawson continues with the softs.

In the Stake garage Bortoleto's car is up on it stand. Possibly the same issue as Aron.

The session ends. Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Hadjar, Hamilton, Bearman, Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen and Stroll.

Albon is eleventh, ahead of Ocon, Gasly, Lawson, Sainz, Drugovich, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Bortoleto and Aron.

As expected, McLaren is setting pace, and while the early evidence suggests Ferrari is best of the rest, Hadjar, Bearman and the Mercedes pair are not too far off.