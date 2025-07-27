Piastri wins uninspiring Belgian Grand Prix

They might have moved the Belgian Grand Prix from its traditional late August slot - perfect for those in the UK making the most of the Bank Holiday - but the uncertain weather that plagued the event back then remains.

As expected, it is wet, there was heavy overnight rain, further rain earlier for the support events - the F3 race had to be red-flagged due to the intensity - and the prospect of more to follow.

A number of drivers, most notably Max Verstappen - who it should not be forgotten was born in Belgium - were aware that this might be the case and consequently went into qualifying with a set-up more 'rain friendly', while other, most notably George Russell, and to an extent the McLarens, went the other way. Some teams have split strategy, with Bearman opting for a dish wing and the resultant increased downforce.

If nothing else, a wet Grand Prix almost assure that we will not suffer the bore-a-thon that was the Sprint that featured just one overtake once Verstappen had passed Piastri on the run to Les Combes.

A number of drivers, as was the case in the Sprint, are starting out of position, and adding to the fun is that Alonso, Antonelli and Hamilton have all taken on new engines and will therefore start from the pitlane, while Sainz, having opted for a set-up change, will join them. As a result just 16 cars will line up on the grid.

Wet or dry, with both McLarens starting at the front the Woking hierarchy will be feeling nervous, and while aware of the threat from Verstappen, will be equally aware of the possibility of Piastri and Norris taking one another out. Spa, especially on the opening lap is notorious, even more so in the wet... just think back to 1998.

With that in mind, Andrea Stella has reminded his drivers that Lap 1 is just one of forty-four.

Talking of Antonelli, the guy is going through a tough time at present. As we watch him struggle it is easy to forget that he is a teenager. There is obvious talent there, but he needs to be given time and space... though that is impossible in these days of social media and armchair experts.

Another driver going through a hard time right now - other than Colapinto and Sainz - is Hamilton, who really doesn't appear able to put it all together when it matters.

However, as we saw at Silverstone - yes, we're talking about you Nico - the sort of mixed conditions we expect this afternoon allow some drivers the opportunity to shine, they just need to take full advantage.

The pitlane opens and Lawson leads the way, followed by Hadjar, Ocon, Antonelli and Russell. It is not raining, but other than the fact that the track is damp in places, there is the threat of heavy rain to follow... Inters are the order of the day.

Indeed as the last of the cars heads out... Alonso, it begins to rain.

"It's a bit patchy, some places are dry others still damp," reports Piastri when asked about the conditions. In the grandstand the fans are putting on their ponchos.

Air temperature is 19 degrees C, while track temperature is 26 degrees.

As the grid assembles, with rain continuing to fall, the awnings are erected.

For once, Verstappen has support, in form of his teammate Tsunoda, who yesterday recorded his best qualifying result for Red Bull.

As Race Control confirms that the Formation Lap will take place behind the Safety Car, all are on Inters. It is unclear whether there will be as standing start.

The Aston Martin (Safety Car) leads the field away, eventually joined by Sainz and those starting from the pitlane.

The Rain has stopped but there will be more.

Indeed, the starting procedure is suspended... red flag. Out front, Norris reports that visibility is poor.

The field head into the pitlane where the various crews get to work.

Asked if the issue is visibility or standing water, the McLaren driver confirms: "Visibility, standing water's not too bad".

"We are expecting heavy rain in nine minutes," Albon is told.

45 minutes after the official race start, Ayao Komatsu tells Sky: "In 15, 20 minutes we should have a clear window to start this race.

"It is tricky to predict," he admits, "but so far, we haven't seen anything behind this band of rain.

"Depending on water levels, how quickly it dries out etc, but I expect Ollie to have the advantage, but if it dries out Esteban will have the advantage.

At 16:00 (local time) the Medical Car heads out to huge cheers. In the pitlane the awnings are taken down.

At 16:05 Race Control announces that the race will resume at 16:20.

The race will start behind the Safety Car, Antonelli advised that there will probably be two laps behind the Safety Car.

Lights blazing, the Aston Martin leads the field, much to the delight of the crowd.

Piastri still not entirely happy with visibility, especially on the run up the hill to Les Combes.

"It's drying pretty quick," reports Hamilton.

"The right side of the grid is more wet than the left," reports Norris, who would start on the right.

After two laps the Safety Car continues to lead the pack.

Towards the end of the fourth lap behind the Safety Car, Race Control announces that it will be a rolling start.

Norris slows, Piastri is almost alongside him.

We're racing!

All through La Source with no issues. However, up the hill Piastri sweeps by his teammate into the lead.

In no time at all Piastri has a 1.3s lead as Norris falls into the clutches of Leclerc and Verstappen.

"I've got no battery pack," complains Norris.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Albon, Russell, Tsunoda, Hadjar, Lawson and Bortoleto.

At Les Combes Russell passes Albon for fifth. Sainz and Hamilton have both passed Stroll demoting the Canadian to 18th.

As Norris closes to within DRS range of his teammate, Verstappen is all over Leclerc.