Norris continues to set the pace in Hungary

Ahead of today's second practice session the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 42 degrees. It remains bright and sunny with just a few whisps of cloud.

In terms of updates, Red Bull has a new Front Wing and Front corner. Given the expected rear wing level for the circuit, a longer chord second element for the front wing flap has been produced, adding load to the wing, while to offer more intake and exit areas to the wheel bodywork for increased brake cooling, the scoop can be larger than previous versions and the exit re-profiled to match the inlet.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing whose more aggressive design increases the total amount of load the wing can generate to be used with the higher downforce rear wing that will be used at this event.

RB has a new Front Corner and Cooling Louvres. The shape of the front brake drum components has been modified to improve the flow conditioning of the air passing towards the rear of the car, while the louvre panels used at circuits with high engine cooling requirements have been made larger to increase engine cooling.

Having missed this morning's session due to back pain Fernando Alonso is back in the Aston Martin this afternoon, while Nico Hulkenberg is in the Stake have stood aside for Paul Aron.

As expected the McLaren pair were in a league of their own earlier, with Norris narrowly edging out teammate Piastri.

Ferrari is definitely in the mix, while Hadjar and Bearman were this morning's wild cards.

We saw a number of major lock-ups which could prove costly as the weekend develops, while we witnessed a stark difference in performance between teammates at a number of teams.

The lights go green and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Ocon, Colapinto, Bearman and Alonso. As more drivers head out most are on mediums, though the Haas pair are on hards.

Of the first wave, Sainz is quickest with a 17.990, ahead of Stroll, Alonso, Colapinto and Bearman.

Tsunoda posts a 17.645 and Albon a 17.787 but both are demoted by Hadjar (17.466).

All are on mediums.

A 17.442 sees Russell go top, the Mercedes driver quickest in the final two sectors.

Leclerc goes quickest with a 17.181 as his teammate posts a 17.558 to go fourth.

Piastri goes fifth with a 17.574 but is demoted when his teammate bangs in a 16.916.

In trying to move aside for Bearman, Russell almost collects the Haas driver who misreads the situation.

Traffic is already a problem.

Antonelli goes second with a 17.147, ahead of Leclerc and Russell. However, the Monegasque improves with a 17.143.

Piastri goes top with a 16.697, 0.219s up on his teammate.

"The balance is so messy," complains Tsunoda as his teammate goes eighth with a 17.615.

Quickest in the first two sectors, Norris crosses the line at 16.525.

Albon goes sixth with a 17.421.

With 36 minutes remaining Sainz switches to softs as the RB duo continue to look good.

As Sainz goes quickest in S1, Stroll also bolts on the red-banded rubber.

Sainz crosses the line at 16.874, 0.349s down on Norris's best.

More drivers, including the McLaren pair, switch to softs as Stroll goes top with a 16.221. The Canadian was quickest in the first and final sectors.

Piastri retakes the top spot with a 15.915 as Antonelli goes third (16.520).

A 16.427 sees Hadjar go third as Norris goes quickest in the first two sectors before crossing the line at 15.624.

Hamilton goes fifth (16.472) as Verstappen is noted for an incident in Turn 3, seemingly he threw something (a paper towel?) out of his car.

Leclerc goes third with a 16.145 as Stroll responds with a 16.119.

Alonso goes fifth (16.233).

Hamilton goes quickest in S1 but has a poor second sector. A PB sees him improve to sixth with a 16.329.

Bearman improves from eighteenth to eleventh with a 16.567.

Moments after his teammate suffers a major snap in Turn 14, Norris follows suit.

"Ooh, Norris!" cries Russell who is running behind.

The hot laps done, focus shifts once again to Sunday and the drivers begin switching to mediums, though a couple revert to the hards and some even stick with the red-banded rubber.

Sainz is told to pit as his team has lost telemetry, however his radio also appears to be down so he carries on blissfully unaware.

As Williams finally reestablishes radio communication with Sainz and he is told to pit, the telemetry appears to fix itself. "Stay out, stay out!" he is told.

I don't know what's going on, it's undrivable," complains Verstappen.

"Is this guy doing this on purpose or what?" asks Hadjar of Russell.

As the session ends Norris locks-up in Turn 1 and very, very nearly collects his teammate who was attempting to go around the outside.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Hadjar, Tsunoda and Antonelli.

Bearman is eleventh, ahead of Hulkenberg, Ocon, Verstappen, Lawson, Sainz, Bortoleto, Albon, Gasly and Colapinto.

Don't read too much into that 0.3s gap between the McLaren pair, though the Ferraris are pretty much where they were earlier.

The Astons looked much improved, while Hadjar continues to impress, as does Bearman, while Mercedes is in the mix.