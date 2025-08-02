Hungarian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren S 1:14.916 130.817 mph 2 Norris McLaren S 1:14.948 0.032 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:15.315 0.399 4 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:15.684 0.768 5 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:15.745 0.829 6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:15.794 0.878 7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:15.828 0.912 8 Russell Mercedes S 1:15.840 0.924 9 Bortoleto Stake S 1:15.978 1.062 10 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:16.025 1.109 11 Bearman Haas S 1:16.127 1.211 12 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:16.162 1.246 13 Colapinto Alpine S 1:16.247 1.331 14 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:16.371 1.455 15 Sainz Williams S 1:16.442 1.526 16 Albon Williams S 1:16.530 1.614 17 Ocon Haas S 1:16.531 1.615 18 Gasly Alpine S 1:16.570 1.654 19 Tsunoda Red Bull M 1:16.878 1.962 20 Hadjar Racing Bulls M 1:16.956 2.040