Hungarian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
02/08/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren S 1:14.916 130.817 mph
2 Norris McLaren S 1:14.948 0.032
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:15.315 0.399
4 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:15.684 0.768
5 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:15.745 0.829
6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:15.794 0.878
7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:15.828 0.912
8 Russell Mercedes S 1:15.840 0.924
9 Bortoleto Stake S 1:15.978 1.062
10 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:16.025 1.109
11 Bearman Haas S 1:16.127 1.211
12 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:16.162 1.246
13 Colapinto Alpine S 1:16.247 1.331
14 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:16.371 1.455
15 Sainz Williams S 1:16.442 1.526
16 Albon Williams S 1:16.530 1.614
17 Ocon Haas S 1:16.531 1.615
18 Gasly Alpine S 1:16.570 1.654
19 Tsunoda Red Bull M 1:16.878 1.962
20 Hadjar Racing Bulls M 1:16.956 2.040

